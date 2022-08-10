Who is stronger? Alexis Lebrun or Felix Lebrun?

Welcome back to PingSunday. I’m EmRatThich. There are the brothers, Alexis Lebrun is the older brother. And Felix Lebrun is the younger brother. Who is stronger?

Alexis Lebrun is 18 years old while Felix Lebrun is only 15 years old. The older brother plays in the Pro A in France. And Felix played in Pro B last season.

Who is stronger?

That’s the older brother who’s a little stronger. His world ranking is 30. The younger brother has a world ranking of 70. In the national ranking in France, they are the top 10 and top 30 table tennis players.

They play for the Montpellier and Istres table tennis club.

Alexis Lebrun is stronger

This is the last game of the championship in France. The junior competition in 2020. The older brother is stronger. He beat his little brother in the final to become the best youth player in France.

Felix Lebrun is the pen holder and Alexis Lebrun uses a very deep shake hand grip. Alexis Lebrun has better service than Felix. Felix’s forehand side is weaker. When he improves his physical strength, Felix Lebrun will become stronger.

Both players use Butterfly’s equipment. Their playing style is the all-round, variation style.

Watch this match between the 2 brothers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wgvXdu7-rg

