Fantasy Football: 5 Players Ready to Become League Winners | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts

Denver Broncos going back to Javonte Williams leads the potential league winners thanks to his great playing skill as a runner and potential at receiver.

Two NFC South wide receivers have the potential to finish in the top five fantasy wide receivers, the Carolina Panthers’ DJ Moore and New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas.

Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has a great opportunity to become the TE1 in fantasy football thanks to an improved skills and more opportunities with Zach Ertz in Arizona.

Each season, a few players are on 20% or more of the fantasy championship teams, ranging from first round rosters leading the league in scoring to early rosters finishing with the best players and late round rosters or even waivers additions. For example, Cooper coup and Amon-Ra St. Brown were both on an exceptionally high number of championship teams.

Here I am trying to identify five players who will be on a large number of championship teams in December, the players who can win your league.

RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos (Bestball10s ADP: 2.04)

Williams came on the scene as a rookie, racking up some of the best numbers per game among the running backs. He split bears with Melvin Gordon III, but despite the game in the backfield, he finished as RB17 of the season. Williams won 102 yards from 23 carries and caught six passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the one game Gordon missed.

Gordon is back in Denver, but there’s plenty of reason to believe Williams can get better fantasy numbers in his second season.

Gordon ran more than Williams last season (53-47%), when both were healthy, which should be in Williams’ favor this season. More often than not, Williams has been the #1 RB in training camp, and DenverFan.com’s Cecil Lammey expect more of a 70-30 split. This makes sense considering where both players are in their age curve. Williams, 22, should see the biggest boost of a year in his career, while Gordon, 29, is expected to decline.

His biggest area where he can improve is as a receiver. The Broncos’ running backs were in 25th place (87) last season, but new Denvers head coach Nathaniel Hackett spent the last three seasons as the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator, as Green Bay finished eighth in falling back. targets (334). The three years before that, Hacketts Jacksonville Jaguars was in 11th place and in 2013-2014 Hacketts Buffalo Bills was in fourth place.

While both Williams and Gordon can contribute to the run game, only Williams can be trusted as a receiver. Gordon’s 39.5 PFF score is the second lowest of 41 eligible running backs in the past three seasons. Williams was average last season.

If the former Tar Heel can jump to the top 10 in goals under running back while receiving a majority of Denver’s carries, he will be a top 10 fantasy back. If he gets closer to the 70-30 split, he has a shot at becoming the best in fantasy football.

WR DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers (ADP: 3.08)

The Panthers wide receiver has been extremely consistent in fantasy football for the past three seasons, with between 1157-1175 receiving yards and exactly four receiving touchdowns each of the last three seasons. This was incredible considering that the Panthers passers at the time have a combined score of 51.6 PFF, the lowest for any team. His 129 unattainable goals in that period are the most of the wide receivers.

Despite the quarterback play, his 84.3 PFF reception ranks 18th among wide receivers. As much as we try to separate quarterback play and wide receiver play with PFF’s numbers, a wide receiver still can’t do anything if the passes thrown their way are uncatchable.

Life should be a lot easier for Moore with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback. The change should help Moore in all aspects, but especially on deep passes, as Moore won 681 yards on deep passes in 2019 and 2020, but only 213 with last year. Sam Darnold at quarterback. Moore goes from the least accurate deep passer to one of the most accurate, which should mean several big plays.

The only area where Moore can improve is a threat to the end zone. He has been the clear target among end zone Panthers receivers, posting 19 end zone goals in the past two seasons. Unfortunately, he was only able to catch four of those passes, as 10 of those passes were considered unfeasible. Carolina has thrown just 47 passes into the end zone in that time, the second worst place. Better passes will help, but increased volume will help even more. Mayfield at quarterback next to a healthy Christian McCaffreyand an improved line of attack should all lead to more trips to the end zone.

Moore is at the age at which broad receivers should peakand he should finally have a quarterback who can finally unleash his potential.

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 6.03)