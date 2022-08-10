Serena Williams retires from tennis

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion and one of the most iconic figures in modern sport, is planning to retire.

In her Fashion cover story On Tuesday, Williams announced she plans to retire from tennis after participating in the US Open in New York later this summer. While she doesn’t call it “retirement” from tennis, she is going to focus on her family and other business ventures.

“I never liked the word retirement,” she wrote for Vogue. “To me it doesn’t feel like a modern word. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Perhaps the best word to describe what I intend to do is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”

Williams’ last Grand Slam win came at the Australia Open in 2017, where she was two months pregnant with her daughter Olympia. She says she is trying to have another baby with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit.

“Over the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and recently we received information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready, we can expand our family,” she wrote. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.”

Williams won her first US Open in 1999 at just 17 years old. Since then, she has won the most Grand Slam singles titles during the Open Era and is the highest-earning female athlete of all time. With her sister Venus Williams, the pair has won 14 women’s doubles titles. She has won four Olympic gold medals, including three doubles with her sister – a joint all-time record.

Last year’s Oscar-nominated movie “King Richard” showcased the early days of Serena and Venus Williams, who served as executive producers and were played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. The film received six nominations, including a nod for best picture and a prize for best actor for Will Smith, who played patriarch and coach Richard Williams.

“If you’ve watched ‘King Richard,’ you know I wasn’t very good at tennis when I was a kid,” wrote Serena Williams. “I was so sad when I didn’t get all the early opportunities that Venus got, but that helped me. It made me work harder and turned me into a fierce fighter. I would travel to tournaments with Venus as her hitting partner, and if there was an open slot I would play. I followed her all over the world and watched her. When she lost, I understood why, and I made sure I didn’t lose in the same way. That’s how I started to climb the rankings so quickly, because I learned the lessons from Venus’ losses rather than the hard way, from mine. It was like playing her games too. I am a good mimic.”

After tennis, Williams plans to focus on her company Serena Ventures, which has supported companies like MasterClass and Impossible Foods. This year, her company raised $111 million in outside funding, and 78% of the companies Serena Ventures supports are founded by women and people of color.

“I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the pitch,” she wrote. “I am terrible at saying goodbye, the worst in the world. But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words. You have taken me to so many victories and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.”