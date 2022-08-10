Connect with us

Sports

Business news LIVE today: latest business news, stock market news, economics and finance news

Published

44 seconds ago

on

By

 


















Money Check PRO


















Based on the open interest future rate, 41 stocks were short-covered, including Gujarat Gas, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Bharti Airtel and Piramal Enterprises.

Trade setup for Thursday: 15 most important things to know before opening Bell



  • India will supply petrol with 20% ethanol from April 2023

  • From August 12, option of Corbevax as a booster dose for anyone primed with Covaxin, previously Covishield

  • Hindalco Q1 results | Consolidated profit up 48%, turnover 40% at Novelis supershow

  • SAIL Q1 Net Profit Down 79% to Rs 804 Crore

  • Value increase Mytrah Energy deal, EBITDA will improve after acquisition: JSW Energy CEO

  • Tata Consumer Q1 Result| Consolidated profit up 38% yoy to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 11%

  • Petrol, Diesel and LPG Price Freeze to Hit IOC, BPCL, HPCL Profitability: Fitch Ratings

  • Vedanta aims to become a $100 billion company by 2030, says Anil Agarwal

  • News Highlights: Sunil Bansal, Secretary General of BJP UP Appointed National Secretary General of the Party

  • This CEO offers a minimum wage of Rs 64 lakh, lets employees work from ‘wherever they want’

  • Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai catch up for a cricket match at Lord’s with Ravi Shastri

  • BrandConnect

    Two young passionate traders on a mission to make every Indian financially independent with GTF

  • Top 5 best-selling cars for July 2022 OVERDRIVE




  • India will supply petrol with 20% ethanol from April 2023

  • From August 12, option of Corbevax as a booster dose for anyone primed with Covaxin, previously Covishield

  • Hindalco Q1 results | Consolidated profit up 48%, turnover 40% at Novelis supershow

  • SAIL Q1 Net Profit Down 79% to Rs 804 Crore

  • Value increase Mytrah Energy deal, EBITDA will improve after acquisition: JSW Energy CEO

  • Tata Consumer Q1 Result| Consolidated profit up 38% yoy to Rs 255 crore, revenue up 11%

  • Petrol, Diesel and LPG Price Freeze to Hit IOC, BPCL, HPCL Profitability: Fitch Ratings

  • Vedanta aims to become a $100 billion company by 2030, says Anil Agarwal

  • News Highlights: Sunil Bansal, Secretary General of BJP UP Appointed National Secretary General of the Party

  • This CEO offers a minimum wage of Rs 64 lakh, lets employees work from ‘wherever they want’

  • Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai catch up for a cricket match at Lord’s with Ravi Shastri

  • Two young passionate traders on a mission to make every Indian financially independent with GTF

Trending News

When Ratan Tata Didn't Accept Prince Charles' Lifetime Achievement Award For His Dog



NamePriceChange% Chg
India Bulls Hsg122.65-2.20-1.76
sbic514.70-5.70-1.1
ntpc155.75-3.65-2.29
Nhpc33.95-1.15-3.28

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a USD 5 Trillion Economy in FY27?

COMMENTS

Thanks for voting