Huskies start training camp, prepare for exhibition game against Northern Iowa





Volleyball Women | 10 August DeKALB, ill. After a long off-season, the Northern Illinois University volleyball team is finally back on campus and ready for an action-packed fall! The team’s preseason training camp in 2022 officially began after welcoming a trio of freshmen and two transfer student athletes to the squad. After training, Head Coach Ray Gooden spoke to the media about what he saw of the team. “Focus and a willingness to try,” Gooden said. “I thought we had moments where things happened that we felt pretty good about. The whole idea behind how we practice and work to get better is that we do it consistently over a period of time that we shouldn’t be playing on a November – level today, but I think we have a good start.” The Huskies return a plethora of talent, including: outside hitter Katie Jablonski (Elburn, Illinois/Kaneland/New Hampshire) who led the team in kills-per-set (3.25) and Ella Mihacevich (Brunswick, Ohio/Padua Franciscan) who finished second in the Mid-American Conference in service aces-per-set (.34). On the defensive side of the field, Francesca Bertucci (Chicago, Illinois/De La Salle) returns for its second season after finishing fifth in the MAC in 2021 in digs-per-set (4.86). NIU has seven days of training to prepare for their exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Aug. 20 at 3 p.m., which is free and open to the public at Victor E. Court. “After a while we will get tired of playing against each other so that (exhibit vs. UNI) becomes a good break for us and a good barometer of what we’ve been able to do over the past few weeks.” said Goeden. Season tickets start at $30 in general admission. A Huskie Four-Pack is available for $22.50 per ticket, with a minimum of four season tickets purchased. New for the 2022 season is the addition of 20 seats on the south side of Victor E. Court. For $180, which includes a season ticket and Premium Seat License, Huskie fans get the chance to experience NIU volleyball like never before for less than $13 per game. All orders have a $5 handling fee. To purchase, click on the following: clutch.

