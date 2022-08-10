Serena Williams announces retirement from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams will retire from tennis some time after the US Open, which starts in three weeks.

I never liked the word pension, she wrote in a Fashion article. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Perhaps the best word to describe what I intend to do is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.

There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.

Williams, 40, didn’t specifically write in the article that the US Open will be her last tournament, but all signs point to it being her last major tournament anyway.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy Margaret Courts record. Court, the Australian star of the 60s and 70s, won 11 Australian Opens when many of the world’s best players didn’t play the event. Most of her titles came before all the best players in the world gathered for each of the four majors.

There are those who say I’m not the GOAT because I didn’t meet Margaret Courts’ record of 24 grand slam titles, which she held before the open era that began in 1968, Williams wrote. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But from day to day, I really don’t think about her.

Williams went nearly a year between tournament play after she withdrew from her 2021 Wimbledon match with a right hamstring tear. Her first singles tournament back this year was Wimbledon, where she lost in the first round to the 115th-ranked Frenchwoman Harmony Tan.

There’s a fantasy that I might have tied Margaret up in London that day [at Wimbledon this year], then maybe beat her record in New York, and then say ‘Goodbye!’ at the trophy ceremony!’ Williams wrote. I get it. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the field.

Williams finished second at four majors since returning from a life-threatening birth in 2017 at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019. Her last major title came while eight weeks pregnant at the 2017 Australian Open.

In the last year, [husband] Alexis [Ohanian] and I’ve been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel like we can add to our family when we’re ready, she wrote. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.

I’ve never wanted to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I would be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.

But if I had to choose between building my tennis career and building my family these days, I would choose the latter.

Williams won her first round match in a run-up tournament of the US Open in Toronto on Monday. She is expected to play her next game on Wednesday. Tournament players reacted to the news, including the 18-year-oldCoco Gauff.

Not exactly shocking, but almost shocking news because she’s just playing my whole life forever, said Gauff, who was born four and a half years after Williams’ first major singles title. The legacy she left behind during her tennis career is something I don’t think any other player can touch.

I grew up watching her. I mean, that’s why I play tennis. Since tennis is a predominantly white sport, it certainly helped a lot because I saw someone who looked like me, dominate the game, and it made me believe I could dominate too.

Williams said she is getting there mentally and feeling much better physically in practice.

Its just getting that to court, she said in Toronto on Monday. I’m the kind of person that just needs one or two things and then it clicks, so I just wait for it to click.

Her first major singles title came at the US Open in 1999 at the age of 17. The following year, she won the first of three Olympic doubles titles with older sister Venus. She also won gold in singles at the 2012 London Games.

There is no luck in this subject for me, she wrote about retirement. I know it’s not customary to say, but I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it isn’t. I am torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I am ready for the future.

