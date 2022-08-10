Tennis-Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn’t help, says Serena





By Sudipto Ganguly (Reuters) – Thinking too much about the elusive 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court’s record hasn’t helped Serena Williams, the American superpower admits as she prepares to hang her racket after a scintillating career. It seemed only a matter of time before Williams would surpass Australian Court to become the most successful player in the sport when she won her 23rd major singles trophy in Melbourne in early 2017. However, no one could have guessed that the Australian Open title would be the last time Williams would hoist a major trophy as she took a break from tennis to give birth to daughter Olympia the same year. “There are people who say I’m not the GOAT (the best of all time) because I didn’t meet Court’s record, which she held before the ‘Open era’ that began in 1968,” Williams said in a lengthy article in vogue. . “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Of course I do. But from day to day I really don’t think about her. When I’m in a Slam final, then yes, I think about that record Maybe I thought about it too much, and it didn’t help.” In the world of sports, few records have stood the test of time quite as well as Court’s. Williams, who turns 41 next month, came tantalizingly close to the equator after reaching the finals in four majors since returning from maternity leave in 2018. But she came up short every time. “The way I see it, I should have had more than 30 Grand Slams,” Williams said. “I had my chances after I came back from childbirth… But I didn’t get there. Shoulda, woulda, coulda. “I didn’t show up like I should or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually, it’s extraordinary.” ANOTHER CHANCE Two of those four championship games were at her home game on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows, where Williams took the trophy six times. Story continues She’ll get another shot when the US Open kicks off late this month in what’s expected to be her swan song. “Unfortunately, I was not ready to win Wimbledon this year,” she added. “And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. “I know there’s a fantasy that I would have tied Margaret up in London that day, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, ‘Goodbye!’ ‘I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, last minute on the field. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the worst in the world.’ (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ken Ferris)

