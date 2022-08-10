NBC and Big 10 Deal Could Help Keep Notre Dame Football Independent





There seems to be some movement in terms of a new media rights deal for the Big 10, and NBC, television partner of Notre Dame Footballs, is in the middle of it all. Big Ten deals could be reached by the end of this week or rolled over to the next. CBS and NBC have emerged as the clear frontrunners.https://t.co/p7BVat3fcl John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 8, 2022 In February, it was first reported that NBC was very interested in a deal with the Big 10. From the jump, it looked like a new TV deal for the Big 10 would be some sort of combination, probably FOX and one from either CBS or NBC . Hot as the news was, there had to be talks and negotiations, and ESPN certainly wasn’t going to step aside just like that. It was something that lingered in the air until the big news that the… UCLA Bruins and USC Trojan Horses would leave the PAC 12 for the Big 10. Rumors of the conference reshuffle and micro-movements began, and suddenly the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were destined to join the Big 10 (according to most wish-list media members). As the Irish went through a chaotic week, news started to creep out that a big dollar amount was in store for the Irish with a new NBC deal. That theoretical deal would bring in enough money ($75 million) for independence to still make sense for Notre Dame. That seemed to calm things down a bit, and the feverish reshuffle race slowed down as everyone sat down to see what Notre Dame and Jack Swarbrick could do. This news of a possible Big 10 deal with FOX, CBS and NBC started to bring out the Notre Dame that must now join the Big 10 crowd. Except… that doesn’t seem like the vibe I’m feeling. CBS is expected to pay close to $350 million a year for the 3:30 Big Ten games, according to sources. https://t.co/D0nGwB4PXJ Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 9, 2022 If CBS is willing to pay $350 million for 13 games, how much are 7 Notre Dame games worth? The Irish are still one of the biggest brands in all sports, and with introductory games on the horizon from noon Big 10 matchups… there’s a lot worth there. Those 7 games could be worth half the CBS deal, which would be $150 million, double what we thought was a number that would keep Notre Dame independent. Anyone who thinks these moves from NBC, CBS and FOX automatically corners the Irish and really doesn’t push their loyalty to Big 10 membership far enough. I’m not saying it will never happen, but as long as Notre Dame has access to the playoffs, another big deal from NBC confirms the Irish as the ultimate independent football show.

