Serena Williams Announces Plan to Quit Tennis After US Open-Sports News, Firstpost

Serena Williams has announced that she will retire from the sport sometime after the US Open, which starts on August 29.

New York: Serena Williams announced in a magazine article published Tuesday that she plans to retire from tennis sometime after the US Open, which begins August 29.

Williams, who turns 41 in September, wasn’t clear when her last tournament would be, but said in an Instagram post that the countdown has begun. She cited family as the main reason for giving up the sport in which she won a record 23 major titles.

In the first personcover story for Fashion Williams said she never liked the word retirement, preferring the term evolution to describe her next steps. I’m moving away from tennis to other things that are important to me, like working with her venture capital firm and growing her family.

“I was reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I should stop playing tennis,” Williams wrote. “Alexis [Ohanian], my husband, and I hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud.

“It comes on, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat and I start to cry. The only person I’ve actually dated is my therapist! One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this. I know a lot of people are excited about and looking forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

Based on her Instagram post and the accompanying caption, US Open, a tournament she has won six times, could be her swan song.

There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun, Williams wrote on Instagram. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.

In the Fashion story, Williams said she and Ohanian were planning to have another child.

For the past year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently received some information from my doctor that reassured me and made me feel that when we are ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I have to be two feet in tennis or two feet out.

Williams’ last Grand Slam title came at the 2017 Australian Open when she was pregnant. At the most recent major, she lost in the first round of Wimbledon, but started her preparation for the US Open with a win in Toronto. It was her first singles win since the 2021 French Open 14 months ago.

Williams will play in Cincinnati next week and compete in the US Open, where she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999 at the age of 17.

Williams is at 23 majors since the 2017 Australian Open, one away from Margaret Court’s record of 24 titles. She has been to four major finals since returning to the tour, but was unable to tick the number 24.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year,” Williams said in the essay on Vogue. “And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the run-up tournaments will be fun.”

“I know there’s a fantasy that I would have tied Margaret up in London that day, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then say ‘Goodbye!’ “I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last moment on the pitch. I’m terrible at parting, the worst in the world.”

Williams has won seven Wimbledon and Australian Open titles, six US Opens and three French Open crowns, as well as the London 2012 singles gold medal and three more doubles golds.

Read allLatest news,Trending News,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandNewshere. follow us onfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.