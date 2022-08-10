Gophers Volleyball opens camp for 2022 season

Volleyball | 8/10/2022 9:55:00 AM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers Volleyball program took a step back for the first time this fall on Tuesday, August 9, after reporting to camp Monday morning. before closing the afternoon with media day activities, including a photo shoot, video recording and interview sessions.

Minnesota’s 2022 Senior Class on Media Day.

head coach Hugh McCutcheon enters the 11th year of his tenure at Minnesota with a talented team that has lofty goals in 2022. Minnesota went 23-9 (15-5 Big Ten) in 2021 and placed third in the Big Ten’s regular season standings. The Gophers earned the No. 12 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, beating South Dakota, Stanford and Baylor before falling in the regional finals. Red shirt senior Stephanie Samedy had a historic season, earning her fourth AVCA First Team All-America honor and second consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year award. Senior single CC McGraw was AVCA All-America Honorable Mention and First Team All-Big Ten while sophomore outside Jenna Wenaas had a breakthrough season, making the second team All-Big Ten.

Minnesota kicks off 2022 on Friday, August 26 against Baylor in a rematch of the five-set 2021 Sweet 16 fight. Minnesota returns alongside McGraw and Wenaas, starting outside Taylor Landfair, defensive specialist Rachel Kilkelly and center blocker Ellie Husemann , among others. The Gophers have also added another top-10 recruiting class, including the #1 overall player Mckenna loan shark (outside, Brookfield, Wis.), Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year Carter Booth (center, Denver, Colo.) and Star Tribune Player of the Year Julia Hanson (outside, Prior Lake, Minn.). The Gophers have added center blockers for transfers Naya Gros (grad transfer, Michigan State) and Arica Davis (sophomore, Ohio State) alongside setters Elise McGhie (junior, Kansas) and Miranda loan shark (grad transfer, Northern Kentucky).

Under McCutcheon, the Gophers have made it to four Sweet 16s, three Final Fours and two Elite Eights in 10 years. He holds a 255-65 (.800) collegiate coaching record and has led Minnesota to two Big Ten Championships. He feels his team could be one of his most talented ever for 2022.

Coach McCutcheon talks to Stephanie Samedy (L) and Airi Miyabe (R) during last year’s game in Wisconsin.

“We are very fortunate to have a lot of depth and talent on this team and this preseason is going to be crucial for establishing the lineups and depth charts,” said McCutcheon. “I think one of the opportunities that this current iteration of our team offers is a lot of balance. So I don’t think we were one-dimensional in any way before. But it feels like there’s a lot of different ways we can team up.” attacking and I think having that balance will be something we will really try to play towards.”

With the eight new players coming in this year, the Gophers had to take the time to get together in the off-season. Both sophomores outside Taylor Landfair and fifth-year liberal CC McGraw talked about the newcomers at Big Ten Media Days.

Taylor Landfair is back after missing most of 2021 with a abdominal injury.

“I think that really absorbed the people who came in, and made them all feel like they had a voice and made sure we all learned really well as a team,” Landfair said. “What goes on off the pitch comes in. So I think we build chemistry, make sure we have a lot of trust in each other, make sure our competitiveness is where it needs to be and make sure our standards are where they need to be.” to be.”

“I think our freshman class and a lot of our newcomers and transfers will definitely add a lot of depth to our roster, which is great,” McGraw said. “I think we haven’t had that much depth in the last few years. I think that’s going to be a big shift for us this season. Lots of moving parts and people who can play in multiple positions, so I think that’s one of our strengths will be.”

McGraw was asked about her focus on her senior year in the auburn and gold. She was part of two Sweet 16 teams, an Elite Eight team and a Final Four team. She says she’s definitely thinking about a national championship.

“Without a doubt. I think that is” [a national title] everyone’s goal. But especially this is my last hurrah. Like pulling out all the stops, being myself again and being mentally and physically healthy. I want to win some matches and compete and play with my teammates. That’s definitely my approach this season,” she said.

Two-time All-American CC McGraw is back for one final season.

The Gophers practice from August 8 to 24 before heading off for the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Dallas, Texas. They play against Baylor on Friday, August 26 and TCU on Saturday, August 27. Both games are at TCU’s gym. Minnesota will play a real road game in Texas on Wednesday, August 31, before returning to the Twin Cities for the home opener on Sunday, September 4 against Florida.

News and comments to know:

-The Big Ten hosted the first-ever Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on August 1 and 2 in Chicago, Illinois. CC McGraw , Taylor Landfair and coach McCutcheon represented Minnesota.

-A freshman All-American and the overall recruit of 2020, Taylor Landfair was out with a abdominal injury for most of the 2021 season. She will start on the pin again in 2022 as a third-year player.

-Senior middle Ellie Husemann finished first on the team and ninth in the Big Ten in blocks per set (1.27) in 2021. She joins a middle group with a trio of instant impact newcomers.

-Senior Rachel Kilkelly played in 112 of the 117 possible sets last year, with 1.93 digs per set. She also filled in for libero when McGraw missed two games due to illness.

-For the second time in three years, the No. 1 recruit is a Gopher. Brookfield, Wisconsin, born Mckenna loan shark is a freshman in the 2022 class.

-Last week, the Big Ten Conference announced its fall volleyball television program. The Gophers will be featured 11 times on the Big Ten Network this year. Minnesota also plays one game on ESPNU and a few on FOX9+.

-The Gophers will host an open scrimmage at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday, August 20 at 3:15 PM CT. Admission is free.

-Fifth year libero CC McGraw and junior outside Jenna Wenaas were both named Preseason All-Big Ten. Each deserved all the credit last year.

-The Gophers were picked to finish third in the Big Ten in the annual poll for coaches. Wisconsin and Nebraska were picked Nos. 1 and 2.

-Coach McCutcheon hired Sanky as video coordinator and Peter Mendes as a volunteer assistant. Jen Houk was promoted from video coordinator to assistant coach.

-Both season tickets and individual match tickets are now on sale for the 2022 season.

2022 1 recruit Mckenna Wucherer makes his Minnesota debut.

Schedule Notes:

-Matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 16

-Matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-10: 7

-Home games against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 8

-Away/neutral matches against teams that finished in the AVCA Top-25: 8

-Matches against 2021 NCAA tournament teams: 19

-Matches against 2021 Sweet 16 teams: 12

-Seven of Minnesota’s eight non-conference matchups are vs. 2021 NCAA Tournament teams. 12 out of 20 conference games are against tournament teams.