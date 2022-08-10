Sports
MSU Gymnastics Wins WCGA Scholastic All-America Awards
EAST LANSING, Michigan — Michigan State Gymnastics garnered 17 individual WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honors by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA), as announced on Wednesday, Aug. 10, matching last season’s program record.
Chloe Bellmore, Sydney Ewing, Baleigh Garcia, Naomi German, Sydney Hayashi, Ashley Hofelich, Lauren Hsu, Jori Jackard, Giana Kalef, Genna LebsterVictoria Loomis, Leah Mitchell, Alaina Raybon, Katie Sawyer, Nyah Smith, Gabrielle Stephen and Alyssa Wiedeman were all recognized for having a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the 2021-22 academic year.
The 2021-22 figure of 17 winners of the Spartan Scholastic All-America Award matches last year’s program record of 17. Overall, it is the third straight year that MSU has achieved or equaled a program record of honors. after the 2020 mark of 12 matched the previous highlight in program history, most closely tied the 2008 season to the previous one, ahead of the 2021 season’s 17 honorees.
In addition, Michigan State was recognized with the WCGA Team Academic Award for being one of 76 gymnastics programs in the country with a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or better, as the Spartans posted a 3,5665, number 45 in the nation, and one of 10 Big Ten Conference teams. In addition, MSU was one of 53 teams with a team GPA of 3.5 or higher, and one of eight B1G teams to do so.
With 85 percent of student athletes having a 3.5 or better, MSU was ranked No. 12 in the country for the highest percentage of the team receiving the award, as part of the Big Ten teams’ third-place finish behind Ohio State and Maryland at number 8 and 9, respectively.
Mitchell and Ewing were two of WCGA’s record number of student athletes – 228 (14.53%) student athletes with a 4.0 GPA. The 17 Spartans were part of a record number of gymnasts 1,077 (68.84% of all reporting gymnasts) with a GPA of 3.5 or better, the highest number since 2008. This is the second year in a row where more than 1,000 Scholastic All -America teams members were awarded.
Additionally, Mitchell became MSU’s first five-time WCGA Scholastic All-America Award recipient in program history.
A four-time winner of the WCGA Scholastic All-America Award, Ewing, Hofelich and Wiedeman are just three of 18 Spartan gymnasts to have earned four WCGA Scholastic All-America Awards.
Bellmore had a 3.5 GPA majoring in finance. The junior from DeWitt, Michigan earned her third WCGA Scholastic All-America Award.
Ewing, a senior from Frisco, Texas, posted a 4.0GPA majoring in advertising. In addition to earning her fourth WCGA Scholastic All-America Award, Ewing also earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten awards for the third straight year.
Garcia, a sophomore from Boca Raton, Florida, posted a 3.66 GPA major in Kinesiology. In addition to earning her second WCGA Scholastic All-America Award, Garcia received Academic All-Big Ten accolades.
Born in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, German earned a 3.54 GPA as a marketing major. The sophomore Spartan also earned the WCGA Scholastic All-America Award for the second time in her career, along with Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Hayashi, a sophomore from Westerville, Ohio, is studying kinesiology and earned a 3.8 GPA. In addition to collecting her second WCGA Scholastic All-America Award, Hayashi also earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Hofelich, a senior from Novi, Michigan, registered a 3.79 GPA majoring in finance and garnered WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honors for the fourth straight season. Hofelich also earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honors, her second Distinguished Scholar honor of her Spartan career, and her third Academic All-Big Ten award.
Born in Austin, Texas, Hsu earned a 3.74 GPA in Kinesiology as a freshman and earned her first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award of her Spartan career.
Born in Haslett, Michigan, Jackard had a 3.93 GPA majoring in psychology. The junior received WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honors for the third time in her career, as well as Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten recognition for the second time.
Born in Corona, California, Kalefe achieved a GPA of 3.67 GPA in her sophomore season as an advertising major to earn her first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award. She also earned Academic All-Big Ten accolades.
Lebster, a freshman from Holland, Michigan, earned a 3.83 GPA majoring in engineering to earn her first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award of her MSU career.
Loomis, a junior from Corinth, Texas, registered a 3.87 GPA as a biosystems engineering major, winning her first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award as a Spartan.
Mitchell posted a 4.00 GPA majoring in journalism. The Boynton Beach, Florida native also earned WCGA Scholastic All-America Award recognition for the fifth consecutive season. The senior also collected both Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fourth straight season. Mitchell was also inducted into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I At-Large Third Team after being listed as an Academic All-District. She was also MSU Athletics’ NCAA Woman of the Year nominee.
Raybon, a resident of Mount Pleasant, SC, had a 3.52 GPA in journalism. In addition to earning her third WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honor, Raybon is also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recipient.
Sawyer, a freshman from North Reading, Massachusetts, registered a 3.65 GPA majoring in Kinesiology. She also received her first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award as a Spartan.
Smith, a sophomore from West Bloomfield, Michigan, earned a 3.5 GPA majoring in Human Capital and Society. In addition to earning WCGA Scholastic All-America Award recognition for the second time in her career, Smith was also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
Stephen, a freshman from Elgin, Illinois, earned a 3.63 GPA as a criminal justice major, taking home the first WCGA Scholastic All-America Award of her Spartan career.
Wiedeman is a senior from Springboro, Ohio, and holds a 3.8 GPA major in dietetics. In addition to earning WCGA Scholastic All-America Award honors for the fourth consecutive year, Wiedeman also earned her third consecutive Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Michigan State Gymnastics Academics Honors for 2021-22:
WCGA Scholastic All-America
Chloe Bellmore
Sydney Ewing
Baleigh Garcia
Naomi German
Sydney Hayashi
Ashley Hofelich
Lauren Hsu
Jori Jackard
Giana Kalef
Genna Lebster
Victoria Loomis
Leah Mitchell
Alaina Raybon
Katie Sawyer
Nyah Smith
Gabrielle Stephen
Alyssa Wiedeman
Big Ten Distinguished Scholar
Sydney Ewing
Sydney Hayashi
Ashley Hofelich
Jori Jackard
Tori Loomis
Leah Mitchell
Alyssa Wiedeman
Academic All-Big Ten
Sydney Ewing
Baleigh Garcia
Naomi German
Sydney Hayashi
Ashley Hofelich
Jori Jackard
Giana Kalef
Leah Mitchell
Alaina Raybon
Nyah Smith
Alyssa Wiedeman
