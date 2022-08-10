Back in Camp: Men’s Football

Many of the most important Golden Bears are back for the California men’s soccer team, but this is a new dawn for the program under the freshman head coach Leonard Griffin .

The Bears opened training camp with their first practice session on a sunny Tuesday morning at Goldman Field at Edwards Stadium. Another wrinkle appeared immediately, as the coaching staff circled the players to kick off the day.

“That was different,” said fifth-year senior forward Jonathan Estrada . “But it shows the unity we have and that we’re connected. We’re doing exercises or running, and they’re doing it too. It was cool to see, honestly.”

Tuesday’s red team champions

After some instruction from Griffin, new assistant coach Ricardo Gutierrez and returning coaches Jacob Wilson and Henry Foulko training ended with the red team coming out victorious in a series of small matches.

“It feels great,” Griffin said after his inaugural training as the Bears boss. “It always feels like Christmas. You wait until you get to this day. It’s always very exciting. It’s refreshing to come here with the group. There was some good energy today and I’m looking forward to seeing the progress of to continue the team.”

While Griffin’s official games as Cal’s head coach are yet to come, he has spent significant time with the team since he was hired on March 31. He went through the spring season with the Bears and traveled with the team on the early summer trip to Italy.

Over two weeks, the Bears played four exhibition games against local teams (3-1) and did some sightseeing in Rome and Venice.

“It was huge for us to get those extra games and a lot of training with our new coach and to hang out and get to know each other,” said the junior red shirt goalkeeper. Collin Travasos . “We’ve always had a good culture, but I’m pretty excited about where our team is now in the locker room and off the field.”

Also in Italy, Griffin had the team participate in team bonding exercises, including one in which the players read the book “Legacy” and presented PowerPoint presentations in small groups to their teammates on specific chapters.

That was another wrinkle that the players appreciated.

“I’d never done that before reading a book with a team,” Edwards said. “But the book was really interesting. I learned a lot.”

The team is busy in the first week of camp. Monday included meetings and a media day, with the Bears taking team photos and filming marketing videos. After two practices on Tuesday, they travel south on Wednesday for Friday’s preseason opener at UC Riverside. They will play two more preseason games on Sunday vs. Cal State Bakersfield at Pomona-Pitzer College and on Aug. 19 vs. Pacific at Berkeley.

Fahmi Ibrahim on media day

The regular season opener is scheduled for August 25 at Cal State Fullerton, and Griffin’s first home game as Cal’s head coach is scheduled for August 28, with the Bears hosting Villanova. There are three more non-conference games before Cal starts the Pac-12 Conference on September 15 against San Diego State at Goldman Field.

Among the other returnees are defenders Tate Dolan , Kevin Carmichael and Jack Singer ; midfielders Christian Gomez , Juan Martinez and Evan Davila ; and forward Nate Carrasco , Shoei Honda and Wyatt Meyer . Davila led the Bears with eight points last season, while Singer, Honda and Meyer led the way with three goals each. Six new Bears are on the roster, including former San Francisco forward Nonso Adimabua, a two-time All-WCC first-team squad and the 2020-21 WCC Freshman of the Year along with freshman attacking midfielder Allan Juarez, of the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.

“It’s going to be a really fast preseason here,” Griffin said. “It will be good to get the games in. We will be able to get a lot of questions answered with the three pre-season games, and we just have to manage the load in the times when we get to train and implement so much of it.” the tactical information possible. By the end of it, we’ll be ready to go on August 25.”