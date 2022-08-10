Lions Place Five in Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy Teams









american football

8/10/2022 14:41:00 PM Parker Lefton and Scott Valentas Picked Up First Team Squads by Publication

NEW YORK Five members of the Columbia soccer team were selected to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Ivy League teams, as announced on August 5. Parker Lefton and linebacker Scott Valentine earned first team nods while linebacker CJ Brown, placekicker Alex Felkins and quarterback Joe Green were tagged for the second team. A standout member of the special teams unit since his sophomore year, Lefton has been honored by Phil Steele in 2019 and 2021. The Duluth, Georgia native has seen action in 20 consecutive games dating back to 2019 and put together a few tackles in his career. Valentas is a two-time All-Ivy League winner with 116 tackles, 17.5 of them for a loss. He led the Lions with 56 tackles despite missing two games due to injury in 2021. As a freshman, Valentas came out as a starter and finished second on the squad with 60 tackles. Brown, a Houston junior, started eight games in 2021 with 27 tackles and recovered an onside kick in the season finale at Cornell. Felkins has received All-Ivy League honors in his two seasons with Columbia and is already second in program history with 25 field goals. He only follows Jon Rocholl ’09CC, who finished his career with 38 brands. Green returns below center after being named the 2021 Ivy League Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was in the top five in every conference passing stat as he threw 1,590 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions. Columbia will open the 2022 campaign in Marist on Saturday, September 17 for a game at 6 p.m. The Lions begin their home game on Saturday, October 1, when they welcome Princeton to Robert K. Kraft Field for their Ivy League debut. Season and singles tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.gocolumbialions.com/tickets or call 888-LIONS-11. Follow @CULionsFB on . for the latest news on the Columbia football team Twitter and InstagramOn facebook and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

