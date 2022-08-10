Reflecting on Serena Williams’ career and legacy as the GOAT retires from tennisExBulletin

JUANA SUMMERS, WELCOMING:

Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis or, as she told Vogue, she quotes, “evolving from tennis to other things that are important to me.” Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion and one of the greatest athletes in any professional sport. While she didn’t say definitively what her final match would be, it could happen at the US Open, which starts later this month. Jessica Luther is a journalist and co-host of the feminist sports podcast “Burn It All Down,” and she now joins me. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

JESSICA LUTHER: Thank you very much for having me.

SUMMER: Thank you for being here. So let’s get right into it – the Vogue cover story. You know, I have to say, when I was reading it when I got to work this morning, I was really shocked when I first saw the story. But as I kept reading it and hearing her motivations and all the things she hopes to accomplish in her next chapter, I found myself feeling a little happy for her too.

LUTHER: Yes, I’m excited. I mean, she talks a lot in the piece. She starts the part about wanting to expand the family — Olympia, her daughter, wanting to expand the family, having a sister — and yes, you know, more into venture capitalism. And she’s had side projects for a long time, hasn’t she? Fashion, jewelry – all these things she has done. And she has so much ahead of her. And you could really read that in the Vogue piece. More to come from Serena Williams.

SUMMER: Absolutely. I want to talk a little bit about her career, because she is widely regarded as tennis’ GOAT, the greatest of all time. What are some of the greatest highlights of a career that has shone so bright for so long? I realize that might be a bit of an unfair question.

LUTHER: (Laughter). It feels unfair, shall I say. Twice she did the so-called Serena Slam, where she won four Grand Slams in a row, not in the same calendar year, but four in a row. She did it in 2002, 2003, and more than a decade later in 2014 and 2015. That’s unbelievable. I want to talk about Australian Open 2017. She now famously defeated Venus in the final. She was two months pregnant with Olympia at the time. Venus knew that, but the rest of us didn’t. And I think that whole game is really remarkable because you can’t talk about Serena’s career without talking about Venus. Serena doesn’t talk about her career without talking about Venus. There is something very beautiful about the thought that this is probably her last Grand Slam she will ever win, and it was a real family affair.

SUMMER: Yes. You know, the way she spoke in Vogue about her desire to grow her family, to have another child, I was really captivated by the way she talked about how she loves being a woman. She loved being pregnant with her daughter Olympia. But she also made it clear that women in sports are given this incredibly unfair choice. What did you make of that?

LUTHER: It just felt very fair to me. I mean, she wrote, if I were a man I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be playing and winning there while my wife did the physical work to expand our family.

SUMMERS: And she’s pretty demanding about the physical reality of it all, too. The fact of going from cesarean section to second pulmonary embolism to a Grand Slam final, breastfeeding, postpartum depression — it’s different for an athlete like her than it is for some of the men she makes the comparison with.

LUTHER: Absolutely. And I think it’s important to reiterate that Serena almost died when she gave birth. To make it all the way back after that—which was actually the second time she’d dealt with pulmonary embolism in her career—that in itself is an incredible physical feat. The fact that she made it to four more Grand Slam finals after that is just — it’s so hard to really quantify what Serena Williams has done in her career. It’s spectacular.

SUMMERS: When I think of the magnitude of Serena Williams’ career, I think of the generation of young female players, especially young black women, who refer to Serena and Venus as their inspiration, who frankly describe their presence on those jobs as, revolutionary.

LUTHER: You can watch tennis today and see the impact of Serena and Venus easily. They have literally changed the way tennis looks. Sloane Stephens – Naomi Osaka of course, who has been very clear about the influence of Serena and Venus on her career – Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Taylor Townsend – I mean we’ve had Vicky Duval and Jamie Hampton in the past. The future of women of color in tennis is so bright, and the light that shone the way was Serena and Venus.

SUMMERS: You know, in Vogue and in other recent interviews, Serena Williams says she doesn’t like to think about her own legacy. But I want to ask you about that. If I come back in 10, 20, 30 years and you and I have this conversation, what are we going to talk about? What will people remember about her?

LUTHER: Oh, I mean, her legacy is definitely the 23 Grand Slams. I mean, she will forever be considered in the greatest discussion of all time. But I think we are talking about that great service. She has the most perfect serve in tennis. It’s powerful, but it’s so skilled. The grit and combat that is so breathtaking as a fan of sports – and I really think we’ll still be talking about that. And of course also the shift in the tennis world, both who plays tennis and how they play tennis.

SUMMERS: Jessica Luther is a journalist and co-host of the feminist sports podcast “Burn It All Down.” Thank you so much for being here.

LUTHER: Thank you.

