Kentucky Cross Country unveils 2022 schedule – UK Athletics





Cross country LEXINGTON, Kentucky, has announced its eight-game schedule for 2022, including five regular-season games and three post-season encounters. Two regular season meetings take place in Kentucky and one postseason in Louisville, with the rest of the seasons taking place in locations in the South and Midwest regions. Kentucky Cross Country 2022 Program: Contest Date Place Host EKU vs UK Dual 9/2 Richmond, KY EKU Showcase in North Alabama 9/16 John Hunt Park, Huntsville, AL North Alabama Cowboy Jamboree 9/24 OSU Campus, Stillwater, OK State of Oklahoma Bigger Louisville Classic 10/1 EP Tom Sawyer Park, Louisville, Kentucky Louisville Sports Committee Panorama Farms By invitation 10/15 Panorama Farms, Charlottesville, Virginia Virginia SEC Championships 10/28 University Gold Course, Oxford, MS be Miss Regional NCAA Southeast 11/11 EP Tom Sawyer Park, Louisville, Kentucky Louisville NCAA Championships 11/19 OSU Campus, Stillwater, OK State of Oklahoma

The first meeting of the season is a double close to home between the Wildcats and the Colonels in Richmond. A month later, UKXC will rejoin the Bluegrass and return to the Greater Louisville Classic after a one-year absence from the 2021 meet. The Wildcats will travel to Oklahoma State in late September for the competitive Cowboy Jamboree and will have a chance to watch the same course the NCAAs will best take for the 2022 NCAA Championships. The 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship meeting will take place at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. In 2021, the Kentucky women finished fourth with a historic 93 points at the same meeting in Colombia, Missouri, while the men finished sixth. Wildcats’ best individual finish at the 2021 SECs was Tori Herman in fifth place, taking all of the SEC’s first-team honors. The women’s 93 point total was the highest for the Cats since 2013. NCAA Southeast Regionals returns to EP Tom Sawyer Park for the second year in a row, with Kentucky hosting the school in 2021 and finishing third as a team. The top two teams in each NCAA region automatically receive bids for the NCAA championships. In 2021, Tori Herman and Perri Bockrath, who are both returning this season, walked to the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, with Herman taking All-America honors with her 17th-place finish. The Wildcats narrowly missed a full team of five runners on the women’s side, despite finishing 29th in the USTFCCCA women’s final cross-country poll of the season. The top 30 teams by gender earn a chance to compete in NCAAs with five runners on each team, followed by selected individuals based on their place at their respective NCAA regional meeting. The Wildcats will return 12 runners on the men’s side, including fifth-year Dylan Allen and junior Ethan Kern, with four freshman additions, while the women’s team returns 13, adding four newcomers, three freshmen and one All-American transfer. Follow Kentucky Track and Field and Cross Country facebook, Instagram, Twitter and with UKathletics.com.

