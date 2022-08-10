Tennis: Venus and Serena Williams: the best duo in tennis history is gone





WWith the announcement of Serena Williams’ retirement made this Tuesday, we remember her career as well as the amazing duo she formed with her sister Venus over the past two decades. Serena has won 39 Grand Slams, 23 of them in singles, and was only the fifth woman to ever hold four Grand Slam trophies simultaneously in the same year, after a great 2002-2003 season. While Venus was the first African-American woman to reach the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankingsshe raised the winner’s trophy seven times at a Grand Slam in singles. In Sydney 2000, Venus became the first woman since 1924 to win the gold medal in singles and doubles at the same Olympics. The Williams sisters play doubles The Williams sisters playing doubles was as dominant as it could get, often with Venus and Serena also facing each other in the finals of singles tournaments. They are undefeated when playing in Grand Slam doubleswhile managing to take home 14 Grand Slams. Between the two they have 62 Grand Slam trophies and have also won more Olympic gold medals than any other female tennis player in historywith five each. Their life story won an Oscar The early life of Venus and Serena Williams and their early years playing tennis and participating in the professional tour was brought to the big screen by “King Richard”, the film portraying how their father was a true believer in being the best tennis players in history and forms a dynamic duo on the field.

