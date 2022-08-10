Cooper, Lageyre & US U-20 National Team open action Thursday





COSTA RICA The Duke women’s soccer duo of Michelle Cooper and Carina Lageyre along with the United States U-20 Youth Women’s Youth National Team will open action in the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica on Thursday, August 11. The US takes on Ghana at 1pm at Estadio Morera Sota and will be broadcast live on FS2. The teams last met in the U-20 WWC in 2016, a 1-1 draw in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The US and Ghana also met in the opening game of the Under-20 World Cup, a 4-0 win by the US, and in the opening game of the Under-20 World Cup in 2010, another 1-1 draw. The U-20s will then face the Netherlands for the first time in a U-20 World Cup on Sunday, August 14 at Estadio Nacional (7:00 p.m. ET; FS1) and finish in the group stage against Japan on Wednesday, August 17. at Estadio Morera Soto (7:00 p.m. ET; FS2). The US has played against Japan in the last two U-20 World Cups, both losing 1-0, the first in the third place match of the 2016 tournament and the second in the group game in 2018. Cooper, who hails from Clarkson, Michigan, has been named the US captain for the World Cup by head coach Tracey Kevins. The Blue Devil sophomore will wear the captain’s armband when she is on the field. She is the first black player to captain the US at a women’s World Cup. Duke is one of six two-player squads competing in the Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia, UCLA, and California U-20 World Cup. After the group stage, the top eight teams will advance to the quarter-finals, which will take place from August 20-21. Fans can follow Duke’s preseason adventures by following the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “DukeWSoc”. #Good week

