Serena Williams broke tennis form, even though her all-time greatness isn’t always recognized

Williams, who announced in Vogue that the US Open could be her last tournament next month, helped popularize women’s tennis, adding intrigue and drama, and eventually beating her competition, including apparent rival Maria Sharapova, who defeated Williams in 20 of their 22 head-to-head matches. head match ups.

It’s beyond amazing that Williams and her sister Venus emerged from their roots in Compton, California to become world-class players and two of the best of all time, and it’s also amazing that they both played in a sport into their 40s. where 30 is considered more than 30. the hill.

Serena Williams, left, and her sister Venus took the tennis world by storm when they first turned pro. FRANCOIS MORI/Associated Press

We expected greatness from Williams even after a pulmonary embolism and delivery. We expected her to lock up younger and hungrier adversaries in her later years. But the generation that inspired Williams, including names like Naomi Osaka, eventually started to beat her, and that was the first big sign of decline.

For two decades, Williams was Superwoman, a physically imposing, ball-punching player who ousted the fervent competition with relative ease. But when she started to delve into family life, modeling and other activities, she said the game became less of a priority.

We’ve been anticipating every Grand Slam since she won her 23rd at the 2017 Australian Open, a tournament she won while eight weeks pregnant, to see if Williams could take Margaret Court for the record 24 big wins. This US Open will be her last chance.

And it will be an emotional swan song for a 25-year career. The images of Venus and Serena with beads swinging from their braided hair, whacking balls at the behest of their vocal and protective father Richard remain vivid. But those images also made some uncomfortable because their path to tennis success was not traditional.

Serena Williams is as unconventional as it gets. She penetrated a tennis hierarchy that did not encourage people of color. Since the days of Althea Gibson and Arthur Ashe, tennis has often featured world-class black players who were good enough to compete with those who may have had an easier path to success.

But it wasn’t until Serena revolutionized the game for a black player, or catapulted it to the top for over a decade. No player of the Williams generation even comes close to her big title count. She is also No. 2 overall in Grand Slam finals, semi-finals and quarter-finals.

But appreciation and admiration have always eluded Williams, especially from those who came before her. For years it was a tension for tennis great Chris Evert to give Williams a kudos. There is resentment, as if there is animosity due to the perception that Serena lacks grace in a game where grace is encouraged.

She is Martina Navratilova, to the next level. She personified strength in a game that only wanted that style from its men. She turned herself into an imposing physical specimen, adding a different femininity to the game, an unabashed fashionista on the court and an outspoken woman off it.

Team USA Tennis held a press conference during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Madison Keys, whose father is Black, was asked about representing a country that was even considering electing Donald Trump as president, with the racial turmoil and progression of Black Lives Matter seeping through during his campaign. Keys, who said she identified not only as black or white, only as Madison, giggled uncomfortably at the unanswered question.

Williams then took over, answering the question and telling reporters: I think it’s really important for me to spread the message of love and unity across all nations. It doesn’t matter what race. Obviously, being an African American, I am very sensitive to many things. But I think it’s important that we pass on the message of love.

Serena Williams waves to the Wimbledon crowd after a rare loss in 2018. Tim Ireland

Addressing race is something Keys wanted nothing to do with and something most of Serenas’s contemporaries never had. Serena never had a choice.

Despite those obstacles, despite a different and more difficult path to success, she became an icon. She used her talents. How many athletes stood out for their physical prowess, had groundbreaking potential, were seemingly gifted by God, but lacked the mental strength, desire and knowledge to be successful?

So we can’t attribute Serenas’ success to good genes or gifts from above. That was the source of only a fraction of her success. She revolutionized and modernized a game that was frankly unprepared for her arrival and slowly adapting to her presence.

A few weeks short of 41, Serena will enter the US Open in hopes of one last, notable run. At an age when her predecessors were commenting or enjoying retirement, Serena will have a legitimate chance with some luck and health to finish on top.

Maybe then there will be full appreciation. Because there is no Serena Williams on the horizon. Many of those who follow her will have solid careers, winning a number of majors and competing for more than 10 years.

But that pales in comparison to Serena Williams, not only the best of this generation, but of all time.

Gary Washburn is a columnist for Globe. He can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.