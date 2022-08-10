NFT Tech Announces Multi-Year Deal With World Table Tennis

NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (the “Company” or “NFT Tech”), a leading technology firm mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the public markets metaverse, announced an exclusive multi-year deal with World Table Tennis to develop and execute a web3 strategy that will engage the global fanbase and push the frontier of emerging technology will achieve.

World Table Tennis (WTT), headquartered in Singapore, has partnered with NFT Tech in an exclusive multi-year deal. The partnership encompasses an end-to-end web3 strategy, which includes fan engagement to digital collectibles, metaverse experiences, play to earn and gaming to earn. WTT reported an outstanding worldwide fan base of 519 million, while hosting more than 50 global events annually and attracting hundreds of millions of unique viewers.

“I’m really excited about what we can show the world,” said Adam De Cata, CEO of NFT Tech. “Table tennis is exploding in terms of global popularity and participation and the WTT has been very progressive and forward-thinking in leading innovation in sports technology. We will be able to build exciting multi-faceted experiences that further increase fan and player engagement, including play to earn, which in itself is a multi-billion dollar opportunity space.”

“WTT has been researching and planning its entry into the web3 space for over 15 months, studying and analyzing ways we can drive greater fan engagement through web3,” said Michael Brown, WTT Chief Financial Officer. . “The partnership with NFT Tech is the first big step on this journey. NFT Tech has proven to be a leader in the space when it comes to technological innovation in sports, which we believe is crucial when it comes to growing our sport. We believe that coming up with a web3 strategy will resonate with our core fan base and their interests, while also attracting new fans to join the world of table tennis!”

In addition to dominates the table tennis atmosphereAsia too leads crypto adoption and technical innovation. In 2021, Metamask, a leader in cryptocurrency wallet, reported more than 10 million monthly active users and stated that Asia led the way when it came to growing wallet adoption. Despite Asia’s dominant position in cryptocurrency adoption, there is still a lot of growth potential, with only 3.6% and 10% of the population to own crypto in Southeast Asia and Singapore respectively.

“This multi-year partnership is a natural continuation of the momentum NFT Tech has built during the Australian Open,” continued Adam. “With fifty annual events (instead of just one), World Table Tennis offers a lot of potential – not only with new projects or ideas, but also with a business model that uses royalties for resale. With so many tournaments and events, we will be able to generate more utility for owning certain NFTs, which will bring huge benefits to the fans, but also huge opportunities for NFT Tech.”

About NFT technology



NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and monetize P2E and M2E games, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. Bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse. Current projects include the creation of the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

About World Table Tennis



World Table Tennis is the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Foundation, the world’s governing body for table tennis. The Singapore-based entity hosts more than 50 global events annually, attracting hundreds of millions of unique visitors to broadcast events. Their mission is to expand the global table tennis economy; to ensure that the sport is financially vibrant from above to elevate table tennis to the highest level of world sports, which will encourage more people to play and consume table tennis.

Follow us on social media:



twitter.com/nfttech



medium.com/@nfttechnologies

Warning on Forward-Looking Information



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe”, “project”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “plan”, “strategy”, “future”, “opportunity”, ” plan, “may”, “would”, “will”, “would”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the agreement with World Table Tennis and its closing date; scope, exclusivity and duration of the engagement in partnership with World Table Tennis; popularity of table tennis worldwide; continued ratings and growth of table tennis; current and ongoing adoption and innovation in crypto and related technology in Asia and worldwide; potential growth in adoption and innovation in crypto and related technology in Asia; continued legality of online gambling in certain regions; benefits realized from the agreement; expansion of the company’s NFT developments and product offering; tial benefits and requirements for direct-to-consumer NFT projects; potential benefits, development and adoption of web3 and related applications; plans to accelerate growth; and the continued public acceptance of NFTs. While the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information, as the Company makes no representation that they will prove to be. right. Because forward-looking statements and information relate to future events and conditions, by their nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or endorsed this press release for the appropriateness or accuracy of its contents.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act), unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005805/en/