Nick Kyrgios knocks out Daniil Medvedev in Montreal | ATP tour
Nick Kyrgios claimed the biggest scalp of his red-hot winning streak on Wednesday when he upset World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 in a heavyweight National Bank Open Presented by Rogers second round clash In Montréal.
Kyrgios often employed serve and volley tactics to exploit the defending champion’s deep positioning upon return. He also avoided the two break points he encountered during the two-hour encounter at the ATP Masters 1000 event.
“This is the fourth meeting we’ve had and I’ve had some success against him in the past,” said Kyrgios, who improved his ATP Head2Head streak record against Medvedev to 3-1 with the win. “But he beat me before” [as well]. I feel like we know each other’s games well. I’m not the type of player in this game who looks at the rankings or anything like that, it’s just who I play and what kind of ball they give me.”
Kyrgios vs. The Big Guns
After supporting his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in June with his seventh ATP Tour title in Washington, Kyrgios has now won 14 of his last 15 matches. The win over Medvedev lifts the Australian to number 31 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings.
Kyrgios had shown resilience to rally after the disappointment of losing the opening set in Montreal, in which he had two set points on Medvedev’s serve at 5-4, but was unable to convert. An early break in the service of the breakaway in the second set proved crucial as the Australian continued to dominate behind his throw to equalize the game.
“Today I had a very clear goal of how I would play, a lot of serve and volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back,” Kyrgios said. “I outperformed him, that’s all it comes down to. He won the first set and I feel like I’ve had opportunities there too, so hopefully I can just keep this going.”
While struggling to find his top level, Medvedev was able to capitalize on his first two breakpoint opportunities of the match in the decider’s second game. Still, Kyrgios’ purposeful forward moves kept the world’s No. 1 at bay, and some signature clean shots saw the Australian go 2-2 four games in a row as he stormed to victory after losing 67 percent (32/48) of the game. got the points. the net.
“For me, the biggest difference today was missing some shots at some key moments,” Medvedev said in his post-match presser. “I didn’t miss many, but I only missed a few that I think could be different in the later phase of a tournament. That’s a shame. At the same time, it is.”
The top seed later added: “He was great. He played well. He beat me fairly, if we can say” [it] similar.”
The way Kyrgios took the lead in the final set is reflected by INSIGHTS Conversionshowing that the Australian won 83 percent of the points when attacking.
INSIGHTS: CONVERSION
Figure 1: Set 3 conversion score of 2022 Montreal second round clash between Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev
You May Also Like: New Data INSIGHTS Give Fans More Understanding and Stories
The win is Kyrgios’ second over a reigning world No. 1 after beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2014. He will face compatriot Alex de Minaur in the third round in Quebec, a stage Kyrgios has never progressed past on the Canadian Masters 1000 event.
Kyrgios has plenty to play in Montreal this week. Should he claim his first Masters 1000 title in Canada, the 27-year-old has a shot at jumping as high as No. 15 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings and ninth in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin.
