Hockey Canada should not organize this world junior tournament

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted much Canadian hockey in recent years, but as 2022 began, there was hope that this year could be different.

The Men’s Junior World Championship tournament was moved to this month after being postponed in December due to numerous COVID cases among players. The world’s smartest and best young men’s hockey tournament kicked off Tuesday in Edmonton. But it seems that fans aren’t as excited about the tournament this month as they usually are during the winter break.

Yes, it’s summer and people may not be in hockey mode with vacation and travel plans returning to normal after two and a half years of shutdown. And now that food and housing prices are astronomically high, disposable income for such activities has fallen.

But there are other reasons why this particular tournament isn’t interesting and thousands There are still tickets available .

As a highly toxic and airborne disease brought hockey federations around the world to their knees, we have seen Hockey Canada grapple with another crisis of morality and ethics.

In May an investigation by Rick Westhead of TSN into: the settlement with a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a group of the Canadian junior men’s team in 2018sparked a parliamentary inquiry in Ottawa. Sports Minister Pascale St.Onge froze federal government funding pending an investigation.

There has been outrage from Canadians and calls for the resignation of senior management to make way for new and more diverse leadership. According to the website, there are eight board members, six men and two women. On Sundays, Chairman of the Board Michael Brind’Amour resigned.

The idea that Hockey Canada feels comfortable enough to host a global event in the midst of what has recently been the most furious and discouraging event in hockey in Canada tells us that senior management are very comfortable in their position . It is alarming that no one has stepped down other than the chairman of the board, including COO Scott Smith and CFO Brian Cairo.

Cairo testified during the hearings on why the organization decided to settle with the woman who raised the sexual assault allegations. “We didn’t know all the details of the night, but we did believe that damage had been done,” he said.

Why would a responsible executive dismiss a horrific allegation of sexual assault without knowing exactly what happened? Why would that board of directors agree to this settlement? Why was there no initial investigation of all the players involved? This and more are the reason Secretary St. Onge has cut government funding and why many sponsors withhold their sponsorship.

While I understand that it is essential to reprimand and expose the missteps of the leadership at Hockey Canada, I also wonder who will be affected by this decision. Is there money to continue supporting the women’s programs once this mess is resolved?

Blayre Turnbull, assistant captain of the women’s team that won gold at the Beijing Olympics, said recently : “A lot of our money comes from the government and comes from other organizations like them. Our program would have a big impact if the fund freeze continues.”

I understand the importance of athlete continuity in a pandemic. And as a sports journalist who frequently covers women’s sports and is an avid supporter, I also know that women’s tournaments are very easily canceled, rescheduled or shuffled.

Doesn’t the absolute collapse of values ​​and ethics call for Hockey Canada’s postponement of hosting a hockey tournament? Should not acting appropriately on the woman’s allegations lead to a breach of standard procedures and time to reassess and re-evaluate?

And plan. Where’s the schedule?

Wouldn’t Canada host and instead pause to provide transparency, sending a message to players, coaches, staff and children and families across the country that this horrific situation will not be ignored or covered up?

Team USA and Team Germany play in front of a nearly empty arena in Edmonton as the junior world tournament started on Tuesday. (Jason Franson/Canadian Press)

Don’t the players on that team want this resolved so that they can represent this country with pride and knowing that the organization that governs them has principles they believe in?

This month’s junior world tournament can’t be a shield to distract from the mess created by Hockey Canada. For example, I will support the women’s team as best I can, while I don’t support much else.

It’s hard to take everything Hockey Canada is doing right now with anything but contempt and disbelief. When even Tim Hortons, one of the biggest supporters and billboards for Canadian hockey culture, retires from Hockey Canada, it’s no time to step in and continue hosting a tournament.

Hockey Canada should have contacted other hockey organizations participating and asked to change the tournament venues and perhaps ask other organizations for help. It would have set a precedent for them to try to clean and wash the laundry indoors when both, figuratively speaking, are horribly dirty and need to be aired out.

The current state of Hockey Canada offers no confidence in its ability to lead anything.

In recent years we have seen events being changed and shut down due to a health crisis. A crisis in basic humanity is a good reason to shift planning from the ice to the boardroom.