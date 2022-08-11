Sports
Hockey Canada should not organize this world junior tournament
This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports.For more information aboutThe Opinion Section of CBCplease see theFAQ.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted much Canadian hockey in recent years, but as 2022 began, there was hope that this year could be different.
The Men’s Junior World Championship tournament was moved to this month after being postponed in December due to numerous COVID cases among players. The world’s smartest and best young men’s hockey tournament kicked off Tuesday in Edmonton. But it seems that fans aren’t as excited about the tournament this month as they usually are during the winter break.
Are you going to the World Junior Men’s Championship in Edmonton early this week? #to eat #yyc
Yes, it’s summer and people may not be in hockey mode with vacation and travel plans returning to normal after two and a half years of shutdown. And now that food and housing prices are astronomically high, disposable income for such activities has fallen.
But there are other reasons why this particular tournament isn’t interesting and thousands There are still tickets available.
As a highly toxic and airborne disease brought hockey federations around the world to their knees, we have seen Hockey Canada grapple with another crisis of morality and ethics.
In May an investigation by Rick Westhead of TSN into: the settlement with a woman who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a group of the Canadian junior men’s team in 2018sparked a parliamentary inquiry in Ottawa. Sports Minister Pascale St.Onge froze federal government funding pending an investigation.
There has been outrage from Canadians and calls for the resignation of senior management to make way for new and more diverse leadership. According to the website, there are eight board members, six men and two women. On Sundays, Chairman of the Board Michael Brind’Amour resigned.
The idea that Hockey Canada feels comfortable enough to host a global event in the midst of what has recently been the most furious and discouraging event in hockey in Canada tells us that senior management are very comfortable in their position . It is alarming that no one has stepped down other than the chairman of the board, including COO Scott Smith and CFO Brian Cairo.
Cairo testified during the hearings on why the organization decided to settle with the woman who raised the sexual assault allegations. “We didn’t know all the details of the night, but we did believe that damage had been done,” he said.
Why would a responsible executive dismiss a horrific allegation of sexual assault without knowing exactly what happened? Why would that board of directors agree to this settlement? Why was there no initial investigation of all the players involved? This and more are the reason Secretary St. Onge has cut government funding and why many sponsors withhold their sponsorship.
VIEW | World Junior Tournament to continue under controversy:
While I understand that it is essential to reprimand and expose the missteps of the leadership at Hockey Canada, I also wonder who will be affected by this decision. Is there money to continue supporting the women’s programs once this mess is resolved?
Blayre Turnbull, assistant captain of the women’s team that won gold at the Beijing Olympics,said recently: “A lot of our money comes from the government and comes from other organizations like them. Our program would have a big impact if the fund freeze continues.”
I understand the importance of athlete continuity in a pandemic. And as a sports journalist who frequently covers women’s sports and is an avid supporter, I also know that women’s tournaments are very easily canceled, rescheduled or shuffled.
Doesn’t the absolute collapse of values and ethics call for Hockey Canada’s postponement of hosting a hockey tournament? Should not acting appropriately on the woman’s allegations lead to a breach of standard procedures and time to reassess and re-evaluate?
And plan. Where’s the schedule?
Wouldn’t Canada host and instead pause to provide transparency, sending a message to players, coaches, staff and children and families across the country that this horrific situation will not be ignored or covered up?
Don’t the players on that team want this resolved so that they can represent this country with pride and knowing that the organization that governs them has principles they believe in?
This month’s junior world tournament can’t be a shield to distract from the mess created by Hockey Canada. For example, I will support the women’s team as best I can, while I don’t support much else.
It’s hard to take everything Hockey Canada is doing right now with anything but contempt and disbelief. When even Tim Hortons, one of the biggest supporters and billboards for Canadian hockey culture, retires from Hockey Canada, it’s no time to step in and continue hosting a tournament.
Hockey Canada should have contacted other hockey organizations participating and asked to change the tournament venues and perhaps ask other organizations for help. It would have set a precedent for them to try to clean and wash the laundry indoors when both, figuratively speaking, are horribly dirty and need to be aired out.
The current state of Hockey Canada offers no confidence in its ability to lead anything.
In recent years we have seen events being changed and shut down due to a health crisis. A crisis in basic humanity is a good reason to shift planning from the ice to the boardroom.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/world-junior-tournament-hockey-canada-shireen-ahmed-1.6546079
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google Talks RCS and Apple August 10, 2022
- Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key August 10, 2022
- XR Indonesia urges Jokowi to declare climate emergency August 10, 2022
- Serena Williams broke tennis form, even though her all-time greatness isn’t always recognized August 10, 2022
- Taylor Swift Says She ‘Never Heard’ 3LW Song She’s Accused of Copying August 10, 2022