Wildcats Complete Preseason Schedule in Wyoming





Next game: northwest 18-8-2022 | 7 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Aug 18 (Thu) / 7pm northwest History LARAMIE, Wyoming – K-State concluded the build-up to the 2022 season with a preseason game in Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon, when the home-based Cowgirls won the exhibition 2-1 at the Madrid Sports Complex. QUICK FACTS – K-State was led by freshmen on Wednesday Andra Mohler with three shots and registered a second half goal to put the game at one.

– In its two preseason games, K-State posted a 37-16 lead in total shots, including a 12-9 lead in shots on target. The Wildcats had a 16-11 lead in shots over the Cowgirls. HOW IT HAPPENED – Wyoming collected the first count of the afternoon and scored in the 12th minute. Maddie Chance of the Cowgirls collected a pass from Alyssa Glover and finished in the bottom right corner.

– K-State put pressure on the Cowgirl net in the last 10 minutes of the first half when the Wildcat reinforcements, Ruley Baker, Ally Brown , Sophie Harlan , Andra Mohler and Emily Morfeld all registered attempts.

– Mohler continued her strong afternoon with her first goal of the preseason. Mohler found the bottom left corner on a right footed attempt in the 65th minute.

– A minute later, the Cowgirls came back up front, 2-1, with a goal from Haylee Rice.

– The Wildcats had a solid chance to put the game in second place in the 80th minute. freshman defender Jazmin Brown scored a shot on goal to the bottom right corner on a K-State corner, but Wyoming goalkeeper Allyson Fischer made the save to stay out front. FROM THE HEAD COACH

K-State Head Coach Mike Dibbinic “I saw that I thought we were doing the right thing to create good chances. Their goalkeeper kept them well at bay. Those game changers came in and sparked us at different points in the game, especially when you travel. is a difficult environment. We went through parts where we tried to get the girls on the pitch who can stay efficient and keep building. There were a lot of lessons to be learned in this game. It was good for us.” “We definitely have enough depth. We definitely have players who are versatile in many positions that we haven’t had in the past. We have to keep finding ways to integrate as a unit and find those partnerships consistently on the pitch for longer. time.” NEXT ONE K-State will begin its seventh season of action on Thursday, August 18, when the Wildcats host Northwestern at 7 p.m. at Buser Family Park. For tickets, call (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets.

