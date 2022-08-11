Ross Taylor highlights racial insensitivity in New Zealand cricket

Black Caps great Ross Taylor believes New Zealand’s Cricket should help the country’s Polynesian community in the game.

Former Black Caps star Ross Taylor has opened up about racial insensitivity in the Kiwi game, calling on New Zealand cricket to put more resources into the Polynesian community.

Proud Samoan Taylor takes a look at the issue in his new autobiography Ross Taylor Black & White.

Cricket in New Zealand is a fairly white sport. For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla arrangement. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t immediately apparent to your teammates or the cricket crowd, Taylor said, revealing that people assumed he was Maori or Indian.

He found himself in tricky situations in team environments.

Locker room banter is the barometer in many ways. A teammate used to say to me, you’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I mean. I was pretty sure I did.

Other players also had to put up with comments about their ethnicity. In all likelihood, a Pakeha listening to those kinds of comments would think, Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a little chatter.

But he hears it like a white person, and it’s not aimed at people like him. So there is no recoil; no one corrects them.

Then the burden of proof falls on the targets. You wonder if you should pull them up, but you worry you’ll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by blowing innocent chatter into racism. It’s easier to develop thick skin and let it slide, but is it the right thing to do?

GOODS Since his fresh-faced 22-year-old debut in 2006, Luteru Ross Taylor became one of the Black Caps’ greatest hitters ever before retiring in 2022.

Taylor noted that New Zealand’s team management had also unknowingly struck a chord.

Not long after Mike Roman Sandle became Black Caps manager, he told Victoria (Taylor’s wife) that when he was manager of the Blues rugby team, he noticed that the Mori and Island boys were having trouble managing caps. money, so if Ross wants to talk about it…

Victoria laughed it off, and it probably didn’t take long for Mike to realize that, as well-meaning as he was, he was a bit hasty in his assumptions.

When I returned to the team after the captaincy drama, I was sitting next to (coach) Mike Hesson in the Koru Lounge at Dunedin Airport. He came straight from his house. My cleaners Samoan, he said. She is a sweet lady, hardworking, very reliable. All I could say was, Oh, cool.

I have no doubt that Roman and Hess and the guys involved in the banter would be stunned to hear their comments landed with a thud.

Let me be clear: I don’t think for a moment that they came from a racist perspective. I think they were callous and lacked the imagination and empathy to put themselves in the other person’s shoes.

What is a bit of harmless chatter to them is actually confrontational to the targets because it tells them they are seen as different. Instead of the message saying, You’re one of us, mate, it’s actually You’re one of them.

Andrew Cornaga Ross Taylor developed into one of New Zealand’s best hitters.

Taylor noted that former All Black and league star Sonny Bill Williams felt the young Mori and Pasifika were held back by a lack of confidence and their personal circumstances, and therefore failed to live up to their potential.

I know from personal experience how true that is, Taylor wrote.

I hope one of the takeaways of my career is that good cricketers can come from a Polynesian background.

He admitted that cricket equipment could be expensive compared to other sports, which probably puts some Polynesian parents off the game.

But maybe New Zealand Cricket should put more resources into the Polynesian community because there should be more where I come from.

New Zealand Cricket said initiatives were underway in this area and Taylor, with his experience, was involved.

Ross has been a fantastic player for the Black Caps; his contribution to New Zealand cricket has been huge, an NZC spokesperson said.

He is currently on an NZC working group focused on improving games engagement with Pasifika communities, and we greatly appreciate his input.