Tennis legend Serena Williams knocked out at National Bank Open in Canadian swan song





Serena Williams has played her last game in Canada. The all-time tennis star lost to the Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open women’s tournament. Williams, who turns 41 in September, announced on Tuesday that he would retire at the end of this season. She received three loud ovations before the game against Bencic started, with the sold-out crowd at Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium clearly in favor of Williams. The 12,500-seat venue had signs with messages like “Thank you, Serena!”, “Canada loves you!” and ‘We will miss you!’ Bencic said after the win that it was always an honor to play against Williams and that Wednesday night was all about her. Williams appeared to be in her classic form early on, scoring the first run of the game on an ace. Although the American won two games early, she couldn’t keep up with twelfth-seeded Bencic, who ran ahead to take the first set. The second set was more even, with Bencic and Williams 3-3, but the Swiss player won back-to-back games. Serving to stay in the game, Williams clenched her fist and screamed to the delight of the partisan crowd as Bencic’s failed return made it 5-4. Williams hit the ball long at match point, ending the game and her playing time in Canada. She is expected to formally end her career after the US Open, which starts on August 29. VIEW | Toronto fans pay tribute to Serena Williams: Tennis star Serena Williams ‘is an icon’, fans say Fans in Toronto paid tribute to the work Serena Williams has done for women and people of color after the tennis superstar announced she would be retiring after the US Open in September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/tennis/serena-williams-national-bank-open-toronto-2022-1.6547808 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos