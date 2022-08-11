Canada World Junior Hockey Championship Latvia





Led by 17-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, Canada is looking to improve on last year’s silver medal-winning performance at the World Junior Hockey Championships. Canada kicks off its 2022 program in Edmonton on Wednesday evening with a game against Latvia. Watch Canada take on Latvia LIVE at 6pm ET on TSN1, the TSN app and TSN.ca. TSN’s triple header kicks off at 2pm ET with Switzerland taking on Sweden. Edmonton Oil Kings goalkeeper Sebastian Cossa will start for Team Canada on Wednesday after allowing three goals on 12 shots in relief during the team’s pre-tournament game against Sweden. “He stopped the Edmonton team to [WHL] championship and went to the Memorial Cup and played really well,” said head coach Dave Cameron. “Every time you play the best on the best, you have the best chance of improving. That’s what the Memorial Cup is and that’s what this tournament is. Every time these young guys can draw on experience, they will get better. “He has played so well over the course of his career that Detroit made him a first round pick.” [15th overall in 2021] so he has a lot going for him.” Canada has a number of highly regarded NHL prospects, led by Bedard, the top contender for the 2023 NHL draft, and Mason McTavish, who was selected third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL draft. Four prospects of Canadian NHL teams will play for Canada in the World Junior Championship this year, Ottawa Senators forward Ridley Greig and Zack Ostapchuk and Montreal Canadiens forward Joshua Roy and Riley Kidney. Ostapchuk and Greig will skate on the same line Wednesday, alongside New York Islanders prospect William Dufour. “I like how” [Greig] does it all,’ said Ostapchuk. ‘He has a lot of spirit. He hits guys. He has a hard time with pucks. He’s good in the D-zone. He wins face-offs and he has the skill to back that up. He’s a man you don’t want to play.” Roy, 19, led the QMHJL last season with 119 points (51 goals, 68 assists) in 66 games for the Sherbrooke Phoenix. He will be seen as a key offensive contributor as he will play at the top with Bedard and McTavish. Canada has medaled in four of the past five tournaments, including a pair of golds in 2018 and 2020. Canada last won gold domestically in 2015, when the World Juniors were split between Toronto and Montreal. Latvia opened their tournament on Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to Finland, last year’s bronze medalists. Defending champion USA won their opening game, beating Germany 5-1. Canada’s lines at Tuesday’s training f Roy – McTavish – Bedard

Johnson – Stink Furnace – Foerster

Ostapchuk – Greig – Dufour

Cuylle – Desnoyers – Left Handed

Othmann – Kidney d Sebrango-Zellweger

O’Rourke – Cormier

Seeley – Thompson

Del Mastro – Lambos

