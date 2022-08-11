NFT Tech Announces Multi-Year Agreement with World Table Tennis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 10, 2022–

NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (“Company” or “NFT Tech”), A leading technology company mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs and the Metaverse for public markets has announced an exclusive multi-year deal with World Table Tennis to develop and execute a Web3 strategy that will help build global fan base and empower emerging technology. reach its limits.

World Table Tennis (WTT), headquartered in Singapore, has partnered with NFT Tech in an exclusive multi-year deal. This partnership will expand the end-to-end Web3 strategy, including fan engagement for digital collectibles, the Metaverse experience, play to earn and gaming to earn. WTT reported an outstanding worldwide fan base of 519 million, while playing more than 50 global events annually and attracting hundreds of millions of unique viewers.

I’m really excited about what we can show the world, said Adam De Kata, CEO of NFT Tech. Table tennis is exploding in terms of worldwide popularity and participation and WTT has been very progressive and forward-thinking in leading innovation in sports technology. We can create exciting, multi-faceted experiences that drive fan and player engagement. continue to grow, including through play-to-earn, a multi-billion dollar standalone opportunity space.

Michael Brown, Chief Financial Officer of WTT, said: “WTT has spent the past 15 months researching and making plans to make its foray into the Web3 space, studying and analyzing the ways we can communicate more through Web3. More fans can create engagement.” The partnership with NFT Tech is the first big step in this journey. NFT has proven to be a leader in the tech space when it comes to technological innovation in games, which we believe is essential when it comes to developing our games. We are confident that coming up with a Web3 strategy will suit our core fans and their interests, while also attracting new fans to join the world of table tennis!

Apart from dominating the table tennis sector, Asia is also a leader in crypto adoption and technological innovation. In 2021, Metamask, a leader in cryptocurrency wallets, reported more than 10 million monthly active users and said Asia was at the forefront of wallet adoption growth. Despite Asia’s dominant position in cryptocurrency adoption, there is still a lot of growth potential, with only 3.6% and 10% of the population in Southeast Asia and Singapore respectively.

This multi-year partnership is a natural continuation of the momentum NFT Tech has built during the Australian Open, Adam continued. With fifty annual events (instead of just one), world table tennis offers enormous potential, not only with new projects or ideas, but also with a business model that uses resale royalties. So many tournaments and more With the events we will be able to bring more utility to owning some NFTs which will be a huge advantage for fans and a huge opportunity for NFT technology.

About NFT technology

NFT Tech works to develop the infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, to create and monetize P2E and M2E games and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. NFT Tech bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and the web3 space, bringing decentralized ownership, NFTs and the metaverse to the mainstream. Current projects include the creation of the Goat Guild and Fuku.

About World Table Tennis

World Table Tennis is the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Foundation, the world’s governing body for table tennis. The Singapore-based organization hosts more than 50 global events annually and attracts hundreds of millions of unique visitors to broadcast programs. Their mission is to expand the global table tennis economy; To ensure that the sport is economically vibrant from top to bottom, to bring table tennis to the highest level of world sports, which will encourage more people to play table tennis and consume.

