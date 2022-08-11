Glitz Announces Schedule 2022-23 – Purdue Boilermakers





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Six fall events, 15 home games and the Big Ten tournament at the Schwartz Tennis mark the 2022-23 schedule for the Purdue women’s tennis team. head coach Laura Glitter begins her 16th season at the helm at West Lafayette as the program’s most winning coach and just two wins for 200 double wins in her career. The Boilermakers return All-Big Ten honoree Csilla Fodor as well as four returnees, including a talented sophomore trio from Carmen Gallardo Guevara , Tara Katarina Milic and Juana Larranaga . Purdue welcomes four newcomers with five-star recruits Kennedy Gibbs and Antonia couple Purdue Legacy Ashlie Wilson and NC State graduate transfer Liz Norman . The Fall campaign kicks off Sept. 23-25 ​​at the Hoosier Classic in Bloomington, and kicks off back-to-back-to-back tournament weekends at the Cincinnati Pam Whitehead Invitational (September 30-October 2), ITA All-America Championships in Cary, NC (October 1-7) and Vanderbilt June Stewart Invitational (October 7-9). Purdue closes out the fall with ITA Ohio Valley Regionals at the University of Tennessee (October 20-24) and a return to the FGCU Bonita Bay Classic (November 11-13). The Boilermakers kick off the double spring campaign with six consecutive games at the Schwartz Tennis Center. Purdue opens with a doubleheader against Memphis and Chicago State on January 15, before Cincinnati (January 21), Ball State (January 22), DePaul (February 3) and Tulsa (February 5) travel to West Lafayette. The first road trip of the year sends the Boilermakers to Aimes, Iowa, to take on the state of Iowa (February 10) and VCU (February 11). Purdue returns home for five straight games leading up to Big Ten play with tilts against Kentucky (February 17), Toledo (February 25), Butler (February 25), Maryland (March 11) and Rutgers (March 12). Glitz and the Boilermakers make their spring break training trip to California with one game against San Diego State on March 17. Three of the next four games for the Boilermakers are en route to Ohio State (March 24), Iowa (March 31) and Nebraska (April 2) with the lone home game against Illinois (March 26). The final run of the regular season consists of three home games and two away from West Lafayette. Purdue will face Michigan (April 8), Michigan State (April 9) and Indiana (April 15) to round out the home game, before traveling back-to-back to Minnesota (April 21) and Wisconsin (April 23) to to finish the match. normal season. Purdue will host the 2023 Big Ten Tournament at the Schwartz Tennis Center from April 26-29. Live stats and video are available for home games at the Schwartz Tennis Center.

