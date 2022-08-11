Former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris wouldn’t be surprised if Hardik Pandya leads Team India in T20Is in the future | Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris said the Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has the personality of ‘today’s cricketer’ and he wouldn’t be surprised if he leads the Men in Blue in T20Is in the future.

Hardik Pandya has had a great 2022 so far. Fans have seen the rise of the leader in this all-rounder. As captain, he led Gujarat Titans to victory in the Indian Premier League in their debut season.

“I think it’s an intriguing discussion because again, six months ago, I don’t think it’s something we thought would even be talked about, but Hardik Pandya made every poster winner, as Saba says. And you know, You see it a lot in football where players with character and personality are often given the captaincy to show them some responsibility as well. So I don’t mind Hardik Pandya getting some leadership in this squad be it the vice captain be or in the future as captain because what is rightly the direction this Indian team wants to go, be it the T20 in terms of its brand, how do they want to play the game?” he said on SPORTS18’s daily show “Sports Over the Top.”

“Because Hardik Pandya definitely has the personality of today’s player, where they want to go out and expand and show their skills and really show everyone how good they are. And I think that kind of leadership grows and develops itself.” everywhere the team lends to anyone who plays with that style. So I wouldn’t be surprised, maybe not for this tournament, but in the future we will see Hardik Pandya leading this T20 team,” he added.

Pandya led GT from the front, scoring 487 runs in 15 matches at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. Pandya also took eight wickets throughout the tournament.

In blue suits, Pandya had his first experience as a vice-captain during the home series against South Africa which took place in June. The series ended in a 2-2 draw after the last T20I was washed away.

He was then named as the captain of the Indian team that went to Ireland to play two T20Is. India won that series 2-0. Following this, Pandya was named as the vice-captain of India’s T20I series against the West Indies, which India won 4-1.

Former Indian selector Saba Karim supported the inclusion of Avesh Khan in the Asia Cup squad. “I have a feeling that once you have invested in youngsters like Avesh Khan you may not be able to let them out to barbecue and such youngsters have done nothing wrong. I can understand that Mohammed Shami in its current form is a strong It’s a gamble, more so with Jasprit Bumrah because of the absence of any injuries, but it just feels like the selectors want to have that kind of assurance and they want to persevere with the youngsters they’ve shown so much confidence,” he said.

Avesh Khan did not have a very good tour of the West Indies. He took three wickets in four matches and was quite expensive with the ball in the second and third T20I.

Styris also talked about KL Rahul‘s roster and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan’s omission from Asia Cup and said KL has been valuable to the team, management and selectors as he also has the vice-captain.

“So that says he was always a front-line player in this Indian side and I think it’s bad luck for Ishan Kishan, he’s got that left-handed ability that I think they would have liked to be on the squad if they could have because it’s a very right handed dominant side is until you get to someone like Rishabh Pant. So I think he will be disappointed and of course he is a great player. But KL Rahul, it’s great for India that he’s back because you know, he’s also a real match winner on the biggest stage,” he said.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the 14-man roster for the upcoming Asian Cup on Monday.

This year’s highly anticipated Asia Cup cricket tournament will take place from August 27.

The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champion India is also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan make up Group B. Each team will play each other once in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The best 2 teams of Super 4 qualify for the final.

India’s selection for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra ChahalRavi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection due to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.

Three players – Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/former-kiwi-cricketer-scott-styris-would-not-be-surprised-if-hardik-pandya-leads-team-india-in-t20is-in-future/articleshow/93482885.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos