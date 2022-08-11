What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State football’s linebackers?





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Knowles enters a linebacker room in the state of Ohio, filled with a unique blend of talent and experience. Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg have practically solidified themselves as the starters, while Cody Simon is also expected to play a major role. All three played north of 400 snaps last season. It gets interesting behind them. Teradja Mitchell was a starter and captain at the start of the 2021 season, but saw his playing time dwindle along the way. Palaie Gaoteote was a USC transfer that was expected to impress, but it never quite worked out. Reid Carrico is a sophomore former top 100 recruit who is still trying to get a part. Chip Trayanum tries to replicate Chambers’ success as a former running back turned linebacker. Then there’s real-life freshman CJ Hicks and Gabe Powers, who may both have the highest ceilings in the room, even if they’re still learning. That’s a lot for Knowles to pick from as he coaches the position on the Buckeyes roster that could potentially see the most change from who starts on opening night to who takes the field at the end of the season. I feel like we have potential for depth there, Knowles said. But (were) still under development. Watch the video above for our take on Ohio States linebackers. Then subscribe to Ohio State football at Cleveland.com on YouTube for analysis and commentary during pre-season camp and in-season. More Buckeyes Coverage Chip Trayanum Becomes First Ohio State Soccer Player to Lose Black Stripe in Fall Camp What’s with Jordan Hancock, Cam Martinez and Ohio State football depth concerns at cornerback? Jim Knowles Thinks Ryan Day Should Expect Ohio State Football to Have a Top 5 Defense Does Ohio State football have the nation’s best tackle tandem in Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones? Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, Justin Frye, and Ohio States New Offensive Line: Buckeye Talk Podcast How can Ohio State’s new defensive scheme better prepare its offensive line? Ohio State footballs Donovan Jackson ready for Buckeyes next breakthrough second year offensive Why Big Tens TV Rights Deal Excludes ESPN Makes Notre Dame Membership More Likely Watch Six Ohio State Linemen Interview Buckeyes Teammate Josh Fryar Where’s Ohio State Football in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Preseason? College ranking What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State footballs’ offensive line? Predicting Ohio State Football First Team All-Americans This Season: Mark It Down Monday on Buckeye Talk Ohio State waits five years for a chance to retaliate in Iowa: Buckeyes schedule has been cut off – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

