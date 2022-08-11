Oilers, hockey community mourn death of superfan Ben Stetler





Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer, his family announced on Twitter. He was just six years old. The world lost its most special boy and an absolute hero last night, wrote Ben’s father, Mike Stelter. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best friend ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many chances. You really changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mommy and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts have a hole the size of Ben and life will never be the same without you. We’re all broken. Stelter battled glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than a year after being diagnosed two months before his fifth birthday. His valiant struggle involved numerous surgeries, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy treatments. On March 24, Stelter joined the Oilers for their pregame skate and later joined them in the locker room for a victory celebration, following Edmontons’ victory over San Jose. He got a game MVP helmet. At one point, Edmonton won 10 consecutive games with Stelter in attendance. We mourn the passing of our dear friend, number one Oilers fan, lucky charm and inspiration, Ben Stelter, the Oilers wrote on Twitter. Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was enormous. Stetler rose to fame by telling the team to play “La Bamba,” Honey, Ritchie Valens’ 1950s hit, after social media wins. The song was a favorite of Joey Moss, the longtime Oilers locker room attendant, who passed away in October 2020. The hockey community joined the Oilers in mourning for Stelter, with a number of teams expressing their condolences on Twitter. The National Hockey League family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ben Stelter, a truly special young man whose adoration for the Edmonton Oilers was matched by their love for him. the NHL wrote in a statement. Ben’s courageous battle with brain cancer and his joy in attending Oilers games touched and inspired many. We extend our sincere condolences to the Stelter family.

