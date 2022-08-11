Sports
WATCH: Panthers’ Baker Mayfield, Christian McCaffrey play fans rock-paper-scissors for their kit
Compared to the regular season and even the preseason before, the training camp provides the most intimate environment for NFL players to connect with their fans. For fans, especially youngsters, a training camp is the best opportunity they have all season to meet their favorite players and share a high-five, get an autograph or even collect some of their equipment.
In the latter category, however, a few quarterbacks had to let their fans earn something from their practice uniform. At the Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, SC, for example, quarterback Baker Mayfield played rock-paper-scissors with a fan for the hat Mayfield was wearing.
Mayfield wasn’t the only Panthers player to face rock-paper-scissors with a fan. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey did the same with an 11-year-old fan for the right to a pair of McCaffrey’s cleats.
Because rock-paper-scissors is a universal game, fans and players took part in the game far beyond Spartanburg. At the Cleveland Browns camp in Berea, Ohio, another young fan played the game with quarterback Deshaun Watson for his autographed cleats.
Moments with fans at training camp go a long way towards building a relationship with a fanbase, especially in the case of both Mayfield and Watson. After being sidelined by the Browns in a blockbuster for Watson, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers last month to compete for the runway with incumbent Sam Darnold. Mayfield has reportedly taken the lead in that league, emerging as the favorite to be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team.
Connecting with the Browns’ fans is also important to Watson as it involves saving his public image. Watson has been banned for the first six games of the 2022 season after the former Houston Texans star was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. The NFL has appealed the suspension and calls for a season ban for Watsonwith Commissioner Roger Goodell arguing that Watson’s actions were “outrageous” and “predatory” in nature.
