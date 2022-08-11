Ravi Shastri watches cricket match with Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai. See picture





Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK to provide commentary for Sky Sports for the ongoing second edition of the Hundred competition. Shastri was recently at the game played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground along with Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai. On Tuesday, the former head coach shared a photo with Ambani and Pichai. On Twitter, Shastri posted as: “In August joined by two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket- Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket.” In August company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket – Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai Bee @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022 Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, while Pichai is the CEO of Google. Previously, Shastri had supported the call to reduce the number of overs in ODIs, saying that ODIs have been played before 50 overs for far too long. During the commentary stint on FanCode for the second ODI between India and the West Indies, Shastri said: “It can’t hurt to shorten the game time. When ODIs started, it was 60 overs. When we won the World Cup in 1983, it was 60 overs, then people thought 60 overs was a bit too long, people found those overs between 20 and 40 hard to digest, so they reduced it from 60 to 50. “So years have passed since that decision, so why not lower it now from 50 to 40. Because you have to think ahead and evolve. It stayed at 50 for too long,” he added. promoted Earlier, Shastri had said that only the best six teams are allowed to play Test cricket and that the sport can be spread to different countries via white ball cricket. “If you want Test cricket to survive, you can’t have 10, 12 teams playing. Keep the top six, maintain the quality of cricket and respect quality over quantity. That’s the only way you open a window to other cricket to play Expand teams in T20 or one day cricket if you want to spread the game but in Test cricket you have to shrink the teams then it doesn’t matter if England don’t go to West Indies or West Indies don’t come to England,” Shastri had told Sky Sports. Topics mentioned in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/ravi-shastri-watches-cricket-game-with-mukesh-ambani-sundar-pichai-see-pic-3238866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos