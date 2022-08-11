2022 Racer Football Single Game Tickets On Sale





american football

8/10/2022 15:02:00 The Murray State Football team will play its 98th season in 2022 and 50th at Roy Stewart Stadium

The Murray State Racers are set to play their 50th season at the historic Roy Stewart Stadium in 2022 and single match tickets are on sale now. The 98 . of the racerse season of collegiate football will be a great time as the team plays its final season in the Ohio Valley Conference before competing in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023. The home season features five games with a first against Jacksonville State (Sept. 10) in a 6 pm kickoff. MSU Family Weekend finds the Racers hosting Eastern Illinois (September 24) at 4 p.m. UT Martin will visit Stewart Stadium (October 8) for a game at 2 p.m. Homecoming finds the Racers face the Tennessee State Tigers (October 29) at 2 PM, while Robert Morris makes their first visit to Murray State (November 12) in a game at 1 PM during the MSU Hall of Fame Weekend. Racer Football’s “Kids Free” promotion returns for its fourth season. Every child, from birth to college age, will once again get free entry to every home game, making Racer football one of the region’s top entertainment values ​​year after year. Tickets can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (270) 809-3000 or by visiting the ticket office in the lower lobby “A” of the CFSB Center. The Murray State ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Buying tickets online can be found at GoRacers.com. Racer Football 2022 Starting Schedule Visit GoRacers.com for prizes.

September 10 Jacksonville State 6:00 PM

September 24 Eastern Illinois 4pm Family Weekend

Oct 8 UT Martin 2 p.m.

October 29 Tennessee State 2 p.m. Homecoming

November 12 Robert Morris 1:00 pm Hall of Fame Racer Football Mini Ticket Plan Racer football miniplan packs for three games are also available for purchase. The package includes a general admission ticket to the home opener vs. Jacksonville State (September 10), vs. Eastern Illinois (September 24) and vs. Robert Morris (November 12). The home opener will be a night to remember as we give away “Light up the Stew” and 3,000 LED blue and gold glow boom sticks presented by CFSB. The Racers return home two weeks later for the ever-popular “Family Weekend,” concluding the season at home with Hall of Fame and Military Day. Any purchase of a 3-game mini-plan also includes a general admission ticket to a Racers home basketball game at the CFSB Center during the 2022-23 season. Racer RV Package (North Endzone RV Zone) Includes your own reserved motorhome pitch, 12 general admission season tickets and 30 amp service. Fans have the option of tailgating in the Stewart Stadium parking lot or within the walls of Stewart Stadium itself, just outside the north end zone. 2022 Hall of Fame Dinner & Program The annual Hall of Fame dinner is on the night of November 11 at the CFSB Center. The 2022 class will also be recognized on November 12 at the Racer football game against Robert Morris (1pm kick-off) and a men’s basketball game against an opponent yet to be determined. Hall of Fame dinner tickets can be purchased online through the MSU ticket office at GoRacers.com. About Murray State Athletics Located in Murray, Kentucky, Murray State University’s athletics division is a member of the NCAA Division I and plays in the football championship subdivision. The Racers have 15 programs, including men’s teams for baseball, basketball, cross country, soccer and golf and women’s teams for basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball, as well as a mixed-gender rifle team. The Racers joined the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1, 2022. The Racers will join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023. The MSU rifle program participates in the Ohio Valley Conference.

