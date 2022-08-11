2022 World Juniors Notebook: getting used to a routine





Hockey in the desert Forward Matt Knees has had an interesting journey to where he is now. Knies was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, but the Knies family has roots that run deeper than the Arizona desert. His mother, Michaela, and father, Miroslav, are originally from Bratislava, Slovakia. Knees and his brother, Phil, grew up with hockey in their lives at a very young age. Phil played for the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers, where he won an Anderson Cup in 2017, while Matt played for the Tri-City Storm prior to the University of Minnesota. Knies described that hockey wasn’t big in the area when he was growing up and that sports like baseball and football were popular to play. Most of his friends growing up would be on the football or baseball teams, but Knees had his eyes set on making something out of hockey. The 6’3”, 212 winger, who is described as a bull on the ice, wasn’t always that big, though. Prior to the USHL draw, when Knies was 15 years old, he measured approximately 5’6” and 160 pounds. “It’s actually funny because I was the shortest guy on my team,” said the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021 second round draft pick. “I know it sounds hard to believe now, but everyone was bigger than me then.” In that following year, Knies grew six inches and gained almost 60 pounds to build the frame where he is today. Desert hockey has grown in recent years and American NHLer and star for the Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews has contributed to that. Matthews, like Knees, grew up in Arizona and played youth hockey before leaving for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. Knees is a few years younger and vividly remembers watching a young Matthews at the ice rink. Although he was young and small, Knies said he did everything he could to impress Matthews, knowing how great a hockey player he would become. Now with an Olympic appearance and now a World Juniors appearance on his resume, Knies is turning to his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota to further develop his game before finally getting the chance to play in Toronto with Matthews.

