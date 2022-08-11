Five potential college football mayhem teams poised to wreak havoc in the 2022 season playoff race

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out which teams are likely to make it to the College Football Playoff before the season starts. I know because even though I’m an idiot, I’ve done a good job predicting the fields since the play-off was made in 2014.

What’s more challenging, though, is figuring out which teams can introduce a bit of chaos into the equation. Yes, there are about 10 programs that can make it to the playoff, but there are only four spots and this is still college football. As predictable as the sport is, something unexpected happens every Saturday during the season with Goliaths falling down the line to Davids.

So which teams are likely to play the part of David in 2022? I dug through the schedules of all the title-competitive programs looking for candidates to appear, and I found five ready to strike. To be clear, to qualify as a “Chaos Team” in this exercise, you cannot be a playoff spot contender yourself. These five seem to me to be the teams most capable of unexpectedly destroying someone’s season in 2022.

How could someone write about chaos in college football and not mention Auburn at one point? Chaos is the only non-chaotic thing about the program, and 2022 will give Auburn a few chances to screw things up for a number of different contenders. No one really knows what to think of the Tigers entering 2022. Bryan Harsin had to navigate some choppy seas during his first season on The Plains, which has led to lower expectations in 2022.

Auburn is never more dangerous than when you don’t expect it, so be on your guard, playoff contenders within the SEC. Auburn gets a home game against Penn State in the nonconference, but while the Nittany Lions want to compete for playoff berths, I don’t see them as a serious contender in 2022. Although, I suppose Auburn could end those dreams early. Still, the games I’m watching are in Georgia on October 8, at home to Texas A&M on November 12, and the Iron Bowl in Alabama on November 26. Auburn isn’t talented enough to compete for an SEC title in 2022 Yet it’s so strong on the defensive side of the ball that it will be hard for either team to blow out. If the Tigers combine that defense with a good day of attack in those games, they can destroy anyone’s season.

Like Notre Dame, BYU is a self-contained program with a good schedule. Unlike Notre Dame, the Cougars don’t have a clear path to the College Football Playoff without doing something out of the ordinary. However, that difficult schedule means the Cougars will be playing against teams that do have a clear path, and they are a team capable of knocking them off course.

In the first three weeks of the season, the Cougars will have a chance to defend Big 12 champion Baylor and Pac-12 runner-up Oregon. In early October, there will be a neutral venue game against Notre Dame in Las Vegas. While these three programs are not favorites for a playoff spot as they are in Alabama, Georgia and the state of Ohio, Oregon and Baylor play in Power Five conferences with the chance to win their leagues. Notre Dame has reached the playoff twice. A loss to BYU wouldn’t hurt Oregon or Baylor in their quest to win the Pac-12 or Big 12, but it could be the deciding factor in their bid to become one of the top four.

You probably raised an eyebrow reading the name of Kent State here, but don’t jump to conclusions. Kent State plays in the MAC, which could well be the most chaotic conference in the country. It’s nearly impossible to know what you’re going to get from year to year, and Kent State is a dangerous team that will have a few chances this season to get someone in trouble.

The Flashes’ non-conference schedule is comically brutal. The only home game is against Long Island, but there are three road games against Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia. Kent State will be a significant dog in all three of those games, but this team scores points and it scores them fast. Sean Lewis’s team has averaged 30.88 points and 74.42 attacks per game per game since he took over the program in 2018. They are fast and can strike even faster. The defense is a whole different story, but if the Flashes find something that works against one of these three teams on offense, they’re going to cause quite a headache for them.

South Carolina fans are still in the honeymoon stage with Spencer Rattler, and no one should blame them. It’s not often that a former five-star QB — in particular someone who was number 1 in his class — transfers to your school. That said, it’s important for South Carolina fans to understand that there’s a reason Rattler was in the transfer portal. But even if the former Oklahoma star never lives up to the hype that saw him as No. 1 recruit or Heisman’s preseason favorite in 2021, he’s a definite upgrade from what the Gamecocks had at QB last year.

The Gamecocks went 7-6 last year, so what could they do with an above average QB play? Well, it’s important to point out that last season the Gamecocks defeated 114-27 in three games against Georgia, Texas A&M and Clemson. I’m not sure Spencer Rattler is enough to close that gap on his own, but the Gamecocks are going to get cracking again at all three, as the SEC’s fate and planning practices are remarkably cruel to them. Still, you can see the schedule as either a burden or an opportunity, and given Shane Beamer’s sunny disposition, I have to believe he sees it as an opportunity. Any guy who wants to have a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head is going to cause a bit of chaos.

Stanford deserves a spot on the list because of the number of swings it gets. While the Pac-12 isn’t considered anywhere near the SEC or Big Ten level today, it’s still a Power Five conference, and it’s a Power Five conference without a clear and defined alpha dog. If you go through the competition, you can make compelling arguments for Utah, USC, Oregon and Washington to win it. And if you win a Power Five conference, you have a chance to make the play-off. Well guess what? Stanford will face all four of those teams this year.

In their first four games, the Cardinal will play at home against USC and then head out to Washington and Oregon in consecutive weeks. In other words, Stanford is a team that could play an important role in who wins the Pac-12 before we reach October 2. It could even destroy the Pac-12’s playoff hopes. A few weeks later, on October 15, the Cardinal will make the short flight (or so the Big Ten tells me) to South Bend, Indiana, to take Notre Dame. Then things calm down a bit until November 12, when Stanford makes another road trip to Utah to defeat the Utes.