Fans in shock over ‘bad’ Carlos Alcaraz drama





Carlos Alcaraz (pictured) suffered a shock loss to Tommy Paul during the Canadian Open. (Getty Images) spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz is angry at the Canadian Open after a shock loss to Tommy Paul. Alcaraz has recently climbed up to World No.4 and had been awarded the number 2 seed at the Canadian Open due to the absence of Rafa Nadal and Alexander Zverev. SWEET: Heartbreaking act Nick Kyrgios after victory over Medvedev ‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tennis fans explode over detail in Rafa Nadal . photo The Spaniard admitted, however, that he struggled with the pressure in the big moments – failing to convert a match point – after Paul came off a set-down to beat the 19-year-old 7-6, 6-7 . 6-3. Alcaraz appeared in total control against the American after a set-up and 4-1, but Paul was able to fight back and force a tiebreak. The Spaniard was unable to recover after losing the tiebreak. Alcaraz was self-critical after his performance at the ATP 1000, saying it could have been the first time in his young career that he’s wrestled under the mantle of a favourite. “I have to learn the lesson of this match,” Alcaraz said at the press conference. “I’m angry. I had my chances to break him early in the third set. I dominated those points, but I made bad decisions. “That frustrated me. I could play better at the end of the game, but I’m angry that I couldn’t play my best tennis for the rest of the game.” “I would say it was the first time I couldn’t handle the pressure. Being number 2 in the draw and number 4 in the world, it was the first time I felt that pressure and I couldn’t control it. “ Tennis world reacts to anger from Carlos Alcaraz The tennis world reacted with shock to the defeat of Alcaraz in the round of 32 after reaching two consecutive finals in recent tournaments. Paul has had a strong 2022 with a great run to the last 16 at Wimbledon. The American has a 3-2 winning record in the World Top 10 this year. Paul now takes on Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 in Toronto. Alcaraz heads to Cincinnati next week for the ATP 1000. Story continues The Spaniard has lost two consecutive finals en route to the Canadian Open after falling short in Hamburg and Umag. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

