Sports
“Heartbreaking”: Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter
Hockey fans mourn the loss of beloved Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who died after battling a rare cancer.
Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best friend ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many chances. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC
Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022
You really changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mommy and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts have a hole the size of Ben and life will never be the same without you. We’re all broken.
Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022
Stelter stole the hearts of not only Edmontonians but hockey fans across the country during the Spring Oilers playoffs, appearing numerous times at games, with crowds in the Moss Pit even singing “Happy Birthday” in his honor for his sixth birthday at the end of May.
Hockey players, fans and organizations from across Canada and the United States expressed their grief over Ben’s passing.
We mourn the passing of our dear friend number one #Oil trucks fan, lucky charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter.
Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was enormous.
Play La Bamba, honey.
Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022
Ben, you are a true warrior and an inspiration to all of us. Your strength, determination, courage and love radiated through the hockey world and especially our team. I’m going to miss your fist pumps before the games. We send our love and support to the Stelter family. https://t.co/x2ohXLA7OS
Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 10, 2022
My heart goes out to you Mike and to all your family. Ben is and will always be a legend. https://t.co/tw4LiKzL06
Robert Clark (@RobClarkTenor) August 10, 2022
Our deepest condolences go out to Ben’s family and friends. Ben was an incredible source of inspiration to all who knew him and his story, embodying courage, kindness and courage.
Rest in peace Ben https://t.co/Un0bRjDvWG
Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 10, 2022
You will be forever remembered in Oil Country Ben #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/N0alxyz2Q7
The Oilers Fanatic (@OilersFanaticYT) August 10, 2022
Heartbreaking news. RIP Ben. https://t.co/LeLGZl1BIT
Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 10, 2022
Sad news today
A fighter and an inspiration in #OilersNation
Rest in peace Ben @EdmontonOilers https://t.co/RdIYILfZSs
Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) August 10, 2022
The #Canucks offer our sincere condolences to Ben’s family and friends.
Thank you Ben for being an inspiration to all of us https://t.co/TYTawuMrRH
Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 10, 2022
Ben captured the hearts of Oilers fans and Edmontonians this year. We cheered for him as much as we cheered for the Oil during the playoff run.
My sincere condolences to Mike and the entire Stelter family. https://t.co/KaH4O7r9ro
Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) August 10, 2022
Absolutely gutted. So touched by Ben, his passion for the Oilers and the heart the team showed. Thanks for sharing Ben’s light and great giggles with us @m_dan25 https://t.co/2Kka8Xtc15
BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) August 10, 2022
There are no words to describe my sincere, heartfelt condolences to the Stetler family and your loved ones. The entire hockey community mourns your loss today, but will fondly remember the smile Ben gave us all.#RIPBen https://t.co/QMOpGSf6of
DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) August 10, 2022
My condolences on your loss, Mike. Rest in peace, Ben. You will never be forgotten. https://t.co/SYI6c27CIu
James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 10, 2022
Shattering news. The Oilers playoff run this spring was so much fun to watch, and seeing Ben at almost all of their games cheering them on made it even better.
RIP Ben Stelter. I hope one day you look down when the… #Oil trucks raise the cup. https://t.co/XtoP60fH3w
Steve S (@HatMan92) August 10, 2022
Our hearts are with Ben and his family/friends. He was such a bright light in the hockey community, inspiring courage and kindness wherever he went.
Rest in peace, Ben https://t.co/NPlnzxrUJ5
Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) August 10, 2022
RIP Ben!!! You will be missed.
Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) August 10, 2022
Rest in peace, Ben. You were a treasure to the whole hockey world.
We express our sincere condolences to the @EdmontonOilerstheir fans, and especially Ben’s family.
New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 10, 2022
Rest in peace, Ben. An inspiration for the entire hockey world.
Sending love to the Stelter family and all Oilers fans
Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 10, 2022
Ben was an inspiration to the whole hockey world
Our thoughts are with the Stelter family and @edmontonoilers in this difficult time.
Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 10, 2022
Ben Fought After Being Diagnosed With Glioblastoma, A Type Of Brain Cancer when he was four.
He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments to remove it, but the tumor returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.
Ben was also introduced with to be own hockey card with him and Connor McDavid, as well as a larger replica, signed by the Oilers, last week. His official trading card became available in an e-Pack for a limited time, with proceeds going to the Kids With Cancer Society.
With files from Offside Staff
Sources
2/ https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/ben-stelter-fans-mourn-oilers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Review: Dalia Stasevska’s Bowl debut shows what it’s all about August 11, 2022
- John Bolton: US Department of Justice accuses Iran of trying to orchestrate assassination August 11, 2022
- China and US are hot, Pelosi mocks Xi Jinping’s bullies and cowards August 11, 2022
- Lisa Rinna Mourns the Death of Her Mother – Recap – Hollywood Life August 11, 2022
- Pakistan arrests TV official for airing anti-army comment August 11, 2022