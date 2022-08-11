“Heartbreaking”: Hockey fans mourn loss of Oilers superfan Ben Stelter

Hockey fans mourn the loss of beloved Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who died after battling a rare cancer.

Stelter’s father, Mike Stelter, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night. Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best friend ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many chances. pic.twitter.com/HWibnZKOxC Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

You really changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mommy and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts have a hole the size of Ben and life will never be the same without you. We’re all broken. Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Stelter stole the hearts of not only Edmontonians but hockey fans across the country during the Spring Oilers playoffs, appearing numerous times at games, with crowds in the Moss Pit even singing “Happy Birthday” in his honor for his sixth birthday at the end of May.

Hockey players, fans and organizations from across Canada and the United States expressed their grief over Ben’s passing.

We mourn the passing of our dear friend number one #Oil trucks fan, lucky charm & inspiration, Ben Stelter. Although small in stature, Ben’s impact on our team and community was enormous. Play La Bamba, honey. Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 10, 2022

Ben, you are a true warrior and an inspiration to all of us. Your strength, determination, courage and love radiated through the hockey world and especially our team. I’m going to miss your fist pumps before the games. We send our love and support to the Stelter family. https://t.co/x2ohXLA7OS Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) August 10, 2022

My heart goes out to you Mike and to all your family. Ben is and will always be a legend. https://t.co/tw4LiKzL06 Robert Clark (@RobClarkTenor) August 10, 2022

Our deepest condolences go out to Ben’s family and friends. Ben was an incredible source of inspiration to all who knew him and his story, embodying courage, kindness and courage. Rest in peace Ben https://t.co/Un0bRjDvWG Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 10, 2022

You will be forever remembered in Oil Country Ben #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/N0alxyz2Q7 The Oilers Fanatic (@OilersFanaticYT) August 10, 2022

Sad news today A fighter and an inspiration in #OilersNation Rest in peace Ben @EdmontonOilers https://t.co/RdIYILfZSs Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) August 10, 2022

The #Canucks offer our sincere condolences to Ben’s family and friends. Thank you Ben for being an inspiration to all of us https://t.co/TYTawuMrRH Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) August 10, 2022

Ben captured the hearts of Oilers fans and Edmontonians this year. We cheered for him as much as we cheered for the Oil during the playoff run. My sincere condolences to Mike and the entire Stelter family. https://t.co/KaH4O7r9ro Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) August 10, 2022

Absolutely gutted. So touched by Ben, his passion for the Oilers and the heart the team showed. Thanks for sharing Ben’s light and great giggles with us @m_dan25 https://t.co/2Kka8Xtc15 BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) August 10, 2022

There are no words to describe my sincere, heartfelt condolences to the Stetler family and your loved ones. The entire hockey community mourns your loss today, but will fondly remember the smile Ben gave us all.#RIPBen https://t.co/QMOpGSf6of DartGuy (@LeafsMaz20) August 10, 2022

My condolences on your loss, Mike. Rest in peace, Ben. You will never be forgotten. https://t.co/SYI6c27CIu James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) August 10, 2022

Shattering news. The Oilers playoff run this spring was so much fun to watch, and seeing Ben at almost all of their games cheering them on made it even better. RIP Ben Stelter. I hope one day you look down when the… #Oil trucks raise the cup. https://t.co/XtoP60fH3w Steve S (@HatMan92) August 10, 2022

Our hearts are with Ben and his family/friends. He was such a bright light in the hockey community, inspiring courage and kindness wherever he went. Rest in peace, Ben https://t.co/NPlnzxrUJ5 Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) August 10, 2022

RIP Ben!!! You will be missed. Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) August 10, 2022

Rest in peace, Ben. You were a treasure to the whole hockey world. We express our sincere condolences to the @EdmontonOilerstheir fans, and especially Ben’s family. New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) August 10, 2022

Rest in peace, Ben. An inspiration for the entire hockey world. Sending love to the Stelter family and all Oilers fans Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) August 10, 2022

Ben was an inspiration to the whole hockey world Our thoughts are with the Stelter family and @edmontonoilers in this difficult time. Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) August 10, 2022

Ben Fought After Being Diagnosed With Glioblastoma, A Type Of Brain Cancer when he was four.

He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatments to remove it, but the tumor returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

Ben was also introduced with to be own hockey card with him and Connor McDavid, as well as a larger replica, signed by the Oilers, last week. His official trading card became available in an e-Pack for a limited time, with proceeds going to the Kids With Cancer Society.

