Cricket South Africa confirms franchises in CSA T20 league can sign 5 players directly, rest to be signed through auction





Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed earlier today that they would opt for the auction model over the concept model for their new T20 competition, the first edition of which will take place next South African summer. Cricket South Africa has issued a statement stating that all six franchises, which are the sister franchises of the IPL teams, will be allowed to sign up to 5 players before the auction itself. Those 5 players include 3 foreign players, a South African player who has already played at an international level and a South African player who has yet to make his debut for the Proteas. It is not mandatory for any of the six teams to go for the 5 player pre-auction and in case they want to sign a lower no. of players for the auction or if they don’t want to sign a player at all, they can do that too. However, at the end of the auction, each team must have 17 players. The CSA T20 competition will also follow the same pattern as IPL, in terms of the construction of the playing XI. A maximum of four foreign players are allowed in the playing XI, while the minimum number of local South African players in the XI must be 7. CSA’s T20 League competition will have 10 South African players in each 17-man roster and the remaining seven from abroad. Games XI : Seven local players and up to four foreign players.#WhistlePodu #Yellow #CSK — Johannesburg Super Kings (@JoziSuperKings) July 31, 2022 Cricket South Africa has not made it clear how much of a scholarship each franchise will allow in the auction One thing that has not been clarified by today’s Cricket South Africa statement is the salary cap each team is allowed to have to buy the players in the auction. IPL is the only league in the world that currently has the auction model and in the IPL all 8 franchises are allowed to spend an amount of 90 crore INR so far. It remains to be seen how much of an amount each team would be allowed to spend on the CSA T20 competition auction. South Africa T20 League- In a few weeks there will be an auction of players for the South African league. The teams will consist of 17 players. Franchises can draw 5 players to the auction. The 5 pre-signers will consist of 3 internationals, 1 capped and 1 uncapped South African player. — Sheikh Sahab (@sheikhsahab004) August 10, 2022

