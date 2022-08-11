Leylah Fernandez out of National Bank Open tennis tournament





Canada’s Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the National Bank Open on Wednesday after a 7-6(4), 6-1 loss to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. Fernandez, the 13th seed in Toronto, played in her first tournament after a two-month hiatus to recover from a stress fracture to her right foot she sustained during the French Open. While Fernandez showed a lot of struggle in the first set, she eventually seemed to wear out against the powerful attack of her increasingly confident opponent. After an encouraging start, Fernandez gave up the first break of the game to go down 3-2 in the opening set. Leading 5-4, Haddad Maia converted her fourth ace of the match into her set point. But Fernandez saved to make it two, then converted her first break point to tie the set. Haddad Maia recovered her lead in the next game, eventually turning her fourth breakpoint chance of the game into 6-5. But again, the Brazilian couldn’t stop the set. A double foul by Haddad Maia provided Fernandez with a double breakpoint, and the Canadian came out on top after a long rally to win the next point and force a tiebreak. Haddad Maia proved too much for Fernandez in the extra session, using powerful blows to keep the Canadian off balance and taking a 6-3 tiebreak lead. Fernandez saved another set point before Haddad Maia grabbed it with a strong backhand to end a short rally. Haddad Maia built on that momentum in the second set, turning an early break into a 3-0 lead. Her second break of the set brought Haddad Maia to 5-1, before serving in the final game to win the match. Haddad Maia then takes on world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who entered the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Australian qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic. Swiatek increased her hard court winning streak to 20 games with a clinical performance, beating Tomljanovic in just one hour and four minutes. The Polish star cashed in on six of her nine break-point chances when she made 26 of 37 return points (70.3 percent). In other early results, United States 10th seed Coco Gauff defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3). Defending champion Camila Giorgi from Italy defeated Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5. And seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated compatriot Asia Muhammad 6-2, 7-5. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ontario, the last Canadian remaining in singles, would face Alize Cornet of France in the final at Center Court. Andreescu won the tournament in 2019 when Serena Williams retired in the final. Williams would face Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic to kick the Center Court evening session. Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, will play in Toronto for the last time before retiring sometime after the US Open. – This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 10, 2022.

