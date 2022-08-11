What do sponsorships, funding freeze, small crowds mean for World Juniors and Hockey Canada?

It’s eerie, despite being a throwback to another time.

The first thing many will notice when they walk into Rogers Place in Edmonton this week for the IIHF World Juniors is how white the ice looks. That clarity is due to a rarity in hockey circles: no advertisements on the magazine. Just lines.

This decided lack of corporate presence on the boards, there are only ads for Swiss watchmaker Tissot and the IIHF app, and the rest of the space dotted with blue and green stylized maple leaves is part of the fallout from the cloud that hovers above it. 2022 Tournament Hangs, the real-world effects of partners Tim Hortons, Telus, Scotiabank and Canadian Tire suspending Hockey Canada sponsorship following sexual assault allegations.

This visual is a stark reminder that we could be experiencing change on a large scale. This tipping point in the history of Canada’s national game means the tournament could lose money for the first time in the country’s history, which will have a trickle down effect on the grassroots programs supported by Hockey Canada.

The very small and, in some cases, non-existent crowds add to the wake-up call. A pre-tournament match on Tuesday between Canada and Sweden, for example, was atypically closed to fans, glass pucks and players asking for a pass in two languages ​​is the only sound.

Attendance figures from the start of the tournament were not readily available, but reports on social media and from attendees indicated a small crowd. For example, only a handful of fans showed up for the local showdown at 8 p.m. for Tuesday’s US-Germany game.

Over the past two decades, the average attendance when Canada hosted the tournament has ranged from 6,600 to over 14,000 per game. Anything outside of North America typically draws between 2,000 and 7,000.

A source familiar with Hockey Canada’s operation told Sportsnet that the organization “never expected large crowds” as the tournament was moved from its usual December and January dates to summer.

Still, the small turnout will have a significant impact on the revenue generated by the tournament, which in turn could potentially mean less money for the programs Hockey Canada supports, a concern expressed by the women’s national teams earlier this week.

Also looming is the issue of potential refunds to sponsors who paid for banners and the like for the first tournament of 2022 in December and were given the option to spend that pledged money on the rescheduled tournament in August. Since the rescheduled tournament is relatively ad-free, that could mean refunds are due to some corporate sponsors, meaning even less revenue from Hockey Canada’s most lucrative event.

“Good question,” says the source. “The answer will probably come.”

The controversy surrounding Hockey Canada over alleged sexual assaults involving players from two Canadian junior teams is mostly in the minds of hockey fans these days, and that may keep fans away.

In addition, the summer reschedules, forced by the increasing COVID-19 infections in December, plus a variety of factors may contribute to the reduced interest: This year’s tournament is missing several major players, including Shane Wright, Owen Power, Cole Perfetti, Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky. It also lacks entries from Russia and Belarus, which were banned by the IIHF because of their country’s role in the attack on Ukraine.

Regardless of the reasons, the effects are real: In hosting the tournament, Hockey Canada relies on the world’s juniors for a significant portion of its annual revenue. And most of that, of course, goes toward financing the annual budget, which is estimated to be worth more than $100 million.

The source estimated the net income for Hockey Canada after paying each participating team about $2 million for expenses and 10-15 percent to the IIHF about $12 million to $15 million, of which about a third goes to the Canadian Hockey League ( ostensibly as compensation for the use of the league’s players) and about 20 to 25 percent distributed among the 13 regional hockey associations across Canada. The rest goes to operations for Hockey Canada.

As the source told Sportsnet, this combination of factors could mean this year’s juniors will face a loss, which would be unprecedented when the tournament is in Canada.

With the withdrawal or freeze of funds by the federal government, which make up about six percent of the organizations’ annual funding and sponsors, Hockey Canada’s remaining major sources of funding come from small hockey club fees, which are considered relatively insignificant, and TV rights fees.

We recognize that these World Junior Championships are going to look and feel different to fans for a few reasons: First, the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed this tournament until August; and second, there is understandable criticism from Canadians of Hockey Canada and hockey culture,” a Hockey Canada spokesperson said in a statement to Sportsnet.

Our focus is to ensure that the players who have trained over the past months can compete on this important stage and that the fans enjoy a positive experience. At the same time, we will continue to work diligently to address toxic behavior, both on and off the ice, that conflicts with what Canadians expect from hockey through the implementation of our action plan.

The financial picture for Hockey Canada will become increasingly complicated after the tournament, especially as more hearings in parliament are expected in September. But knowing revenues would take a hit due to the summer’s rescheduling, the source said the IIHF Hockey Canada had previously awarded the 2023 world juniors to make up for expected shortfalls.

The host city for that tournament? Halifax, the site of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Canadian junior team in 2003.

–with files from Emily Sadler from Sportsnet