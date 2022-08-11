Serena loses to Bencic in the first match of the farewell tour





TORONTO, Aug. 10 (Reuters) – The first stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour quickly came to an end when she fell 6-2 6-4 to Belinda Bencic in the second round at the Canadian Open on Wednesday a day after she lost her had announced imminent retirement from tennis. Williams arrived on the field to a standing ovation and had the full support of the crowd throughout the 77-minute game, but was unable to conjure up the old magic that helped her win three titles in Canada. “It’s been a pretty interesting 24 hours…I’m terrible at saying goodbye. But, goodbye Toronto,” an emotional Williams told the crowd. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “I’ve always had great times here, both on and off the pitch. I’ll come back as a visitor to the city, but otherwise it was remarkable.” After the game, Williams received team jerseys from Toronto’s NBA and NHL teams for her and her daughter, who attended, as well as a bouquet of flowers that she carried off the field as she wiped away tears. A tribute video was played before the game with comments from tennis pioneer Billie Jean King, current players Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu, as well as ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky and highlights of Williams’ Canadian triumphs. The highly anticipated match was played a day after 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams revealed in a Vogue article that she “evolved away from tennis” and plans to retire from the sport she has dominated for more than two decades. . read more Olympic champion Bencic saved the lone breakpoint she encountered in the opening set and broke Williams twice to lead 5-2, but the Swiss 12th series rider then needed five set points to make the opening frame. In the second set, Bencic got the only break she needed to lead 4-3 when Williams hit a double foul and the Swiss never looked back as she sealed the game on her serve as Williams sent a long return. “It was a lot of emotions, of course,” Williams said of what it felt like to enter the court. “I love playing here, I’ve always loved playing here. I wish I could have played better, but Belinda played so well today.” Next up for Bencic is Spanish eighth seed Garbine Muguruza, who was a 6-4 6-4 winner over Estonian Kaia Kanepi. Among the others who made it to the last 16 of the tuning event for Aug. 29-Sept. 11 US Open were the world number one Iga Swiatek, defending champion Camila Giorgi, Coco Gauff, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Jessica Pegula and Aryna Sabalenka. Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

