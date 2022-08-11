Sports
Winning someone 11-0 in table tennis bad or good?
Is winning 11-0 legal in table tennis?
A player asked, if I win 10-0, should I give a point to the opponent? And do professional players do the same?
And I replied, yes, it is called a grace point. Learn more at PingSunday.com.
Some players like Mercy Point
Win someone 11-0, good or bad for you? Maybe it’s good for you. But think for your opponent.
But some players hate Mercy Point
Nothing bad about losing 0-11, grace points are bad.
If I lose 11-0, people have a right to laugh. I’d rather not have the grace point.
I think you show more respect for your opponent.
I feel the opposite for grace points.
Here is the final of the 2018 Youth Olympics. Wang Chuqin gave the “mercy point” to Harimoto Tomokazu. Because losing a match 0-11 is bad in Asian culture, especially on a professional level.
Wang Chuqin was just unstoppable at the Youth Olympics final yesterday, taking a 10-0 lead in the 3rd game before giving a graceful point to Tomokazu Harimoto! Harimoto Tomokazu also did a very nice action. He returned the grace to Wang Chuqin. This is the Fairplay action of both players. And you notice that Harimato didn’t like to get mercy and just gave away the next point.
Watch this video:
So what’s your opinion?
Comment below!
