Trent Boult following Ben Stokes’ lead is another sign franchise cricket will soon be taking over

Looking back at the evolution of cricket in five or ten years’ time, Trent Boults’ decision to relinquish his central New Zealand contract will likely be seen as a milestone.

The fast left-armed bowler may be 33, but he is still at the top of the international game, helping New Zealand to two World Cup finals in three years in the ODI and T20 formats and playing a key role in their World Test Championship last summer won.

Boult is currently the No. 1 bowler in ODIs and 11e in Tests, but it’s possible he’ll never play either format again after David White, the New Zealand cricketer’s chief executive, admitted he’d play a significantly smaller role with the Blackcaps in the future.

I think its fair to say there is more chance of him competing in global events than bilateral cricket, White added.

More of Cricket

We know that Boult, whose call-up was announced overnight, will remain with New Zealand for their current white-ball series in the West Indies and he will also play in the T20 World Cup in Australia this fall.

Beyond that, though, it is unclear whether he will even get a dispatch during New Zealands home summer, which includes a Test series against England early next year.

No doubt the pandemic and time in bio-safe bubbles played a part in Boults’ decision, with the player himself citing the need to spend more time at home with his wife and three young sons.

Boult is seven years younger than England’s James Anderson, who turned 40 last month, and would likely have remained at the top of the international game for at least another two years.

However, the economic reality of the New Zealanders’ plight meant that his shock appeal this week was a no-brainer if viewed impartially.

As one of the highest earning cricketers in his country, Boult was paid around 260,000 a year by the New Zealand Cricket when his central contract and match costs were taken into account. This is nothing compared to the 830,000 he previously received to play for Rajasthan Royals in this year’s Indian Premier League.

With IPL teams cleaning up franchises around the world, including in new tournaments in the UAE and South Africa starting early next year, the opportunities for freelance T20 players to make some serious money are growing.

Boult, for example, is now likely to get another lucrative deal with the Royals’ Paarl franchise in the new South African T20 competition starting in January and expected to feature top players of up to 250,000.

No wonder leading cricketers are turning their backs on the international game. In recent months, Boult has freed himself from his central New Zealand contract, Ben Stokes has retired from ODI cricket and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has withdrawn from Tests.

The Stokes case is different, with England’s insane schedule as the reason for his call. Even so, he can still play franchise cricket as is his right.

England’s players are unlikely to follow Boult or DE Kock’s lead, as they are much better rewarded than New Zealand’s or South Africa’s, with centrally-attached Test players earning close to 1 million a year. The same goes for those from Australia and India.

However, players outside the three richest boards are ripe for the picking.

White downplayed suggestions that others will now follow Boult, saying: Is this going to get more players doing this from a New Zealand point of view? We have had no approaches from anyone else.

If you get a great offer from a major league, you must be a successful international cricketer. So his very important players are also performing in bilateral cricket.

More of Cricket

White may be right to a point, but nothing prevents those established international players from trading their lottery ticket for franchise cricket at this point. Then there’s the new generation of players such as South African Dewald Brevis, the 19-year-old nicknamed Baby AB who has never played a senior international or even a first-class match, yet made a 65,000 deal with Mumbai Indians. . That amount will grow exponentially over the years whether Brevis plays for South Africa or not.

Even the likes of Tom Banton, who has only played 20 whiteball games for England, at the age of 23 makes more from playing franchise leagues around the world than Boults New Zealand’s central contract was worth.

Cricket is changing rapidly and the economy of the sport is tilting it firmly towards franchise leagues. Boult may well be one of the first current top international players in his prime to turn away from the international game. But he certainly won’t be the last.