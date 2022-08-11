Message from Nick Kyrgios to Daniil Medvedev after victory

Nick Kyrgios stunned Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open. Image: Getty

Nick Kyrgios moved to downplay his win about Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Open and said it might be different if they played at the grand slam level.

Kyrgios continued his sparkling form on Wednesday with an incredible three-set win over the world’s No. 1 in Montreal.

‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tennis fans explode over detail in Rafa Nadal . photo

CHEEKY: Serena’s Spiky Exhumation at Margaret Court in Retirement Reveal

The Australian star who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last month, Medvedev defeated 6-7(1) 6-4 6-2 in a subversive second round encounter played in scorching heat and humidity.

After being blown away in the opening set tiebreaker, Kyrgios dug deep and turned the game around with an incredible backhand passing shot to break Medvedev in the sixth game of the deciding set.

He broke the despondent Russian for a second straight service game before closing the game for love after exactly two hours.

The win was Kyrgios’ third win over Medvedev in four career meetings and his second at a current No. 1 in the world rankings, eight years after shocking Rafael Nadal during his Wimbledon debut as a teenager.

It was also Kyrgios’ 14th win of the past 15 matches, with his only loss to date in the Wimbledon final.

I’ve had some success against him in the past and he’s beat me before, so I feel like we know each other’s games well,” Kyrgios said after the game.

I’m not the type of player to go to these matches looking at rankings or anything like that.

It’s just who I play and what kind of ball they give me and today I had a very clear goal of how I would play a lot of serve and volley, a lot of aggressive play from the back and I performed better than he did on the day.

That’s what it all came down to. He won the first set and I feel like I’ve had chances there too, so hopefully I can continue this.

Daniil Medvedev congratulates Nick Kyrgios after their match at the Canadian Open. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios won’t get carried away for US Open

Kyrgios, who will now play Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals, is not getting carried away despite his position as one of the US Open favorites after his smashing win over last year’s champion in New York.

Story continues

Look, a grand slam is very different from any other tournament, he said.

If I was in this position of a grand slam, you have to win another set and it’s not easy at all. He is a machine.

He is the best player in the world for a reason and in a grand slam he is a completely different beast.

Currently sitting at World No.37 because Wimbledon was stripped of ranking pointsWednesday’s win means Kyrgios is almost certain of claiming a top-32 spot for the US Open – which starts on August 29.

Look, I have confidence in my body and my mentality when I go to the US Open, but at the same time there is so much time between then and now, Kyrgios said.

I need to focus on this event and then on Cincinnati. There are so many things to look forward to. I’m not even going to think about the US Open right now.

I have to take care of my body.

De Minaur arranged a first meeting with Kyrgios with a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 second round victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the 15th seed.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.