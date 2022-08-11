2022 World Junior Day 1: Minnesota Wilds Petrovsky wants you to know who he is

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is underway in Edmonton, with a Minnesota Wild prospect playing every day of the group stage. So we thought, let’s try to summarize what these kids were doing in those individual games.

Starting with day 1 and some surprising breakout performances came out.

David Spacek, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia

Despite playing more than 21 minutes into the tournament opener, Wild 2022 fifth-rounder and Czech defender David Spacek didn’t stand out much. He seemed to be an active blueliner who had his name called out by the play-by-play stations as many times as it takes to get someone to recognize his name from now on, but just nothing substantial. But that’s all you can really ask for as someone who doesn’t have an insane amount of offensive weapons in front of their team, but doesn’t take the responsibility of creating scoring opportunities themselves.

Spacek had a safe game next to solid Columbus blue jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil, who has mastered the game enough to help his team finish with a 52(!)-29 advantage in shots on goal. Just a very complete outing from the 19 year old.

Servac Petrovsky, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia

If Petrovsky continues to play the way he did in Tuesday’s opening game of the tournament, he might just top everyone’s league table. The Slovakian center was immediately visible every time he stepped on the ice and made plays, was involved deep in the Czech zone, and worked extremely well with his linemates. It was a feat that makes us sure to keep an eye on him when he returns to junior hockey in the fall.

All that work quickly paid off as the 17-year-old oh yes, he’s only 17 and was one of the youngest players in the 2022 NHL Draftwhere the Wild selected him in the damn sixth round scored the first goal of the World Juniors at an incredible effort, fighting a number of Czech defenders.

He also added an assist later in the game, finishing the game with two points.

When neutral fans started tuning in to hockey’s first game of this weird season, Petrovsky was just so exciting to watch and personally I suddenly became a major fan within minutes. Unfortunately, we may not get the same level of performance in his next match as Slovakia takes on Canada on Thursday.

Jack Peart, United States vs. Germany

The United States kicked off their title defense with a small lay-up game against Germany on the first day of the tournament. But we didn’t want to talk about that, we want to know how our precious prospects were performing, and yes, Jack Peart was definitely active.

Peart earned a single assist in this game on the Americans’ second goal of the game, coming from Logan Cooley’s stick.

It wasn’t a mind-blowing setup or anything, but Peart calmly skated to the German blue line, leaving Matthew Coronato to grab and dish to Cooley. Quiet and collected.

Other than that, it was quiet on the score sheet for Peart, but he was still able to show his dynamic skating at times and take the offensive pressure the opponent gave his team away. Just stable.

Brock Faber, United States vs. Germany

Faber, the captain of this whole thing, was the best combination for the United States with fellow top player Luke Hughes and looked completely out of place. In typical Faber fashion, he had no points on the board, but he was crucial in creating scoring opportunities and being that penultimate line of defense against the opposing team.

If shot assists were recorded, Faber would probably be one of the team leaders, and if tertiary assists were also recorded, he would at least get some on the board. It’s not the sexiest performance; not blinding the crowd and making everyone jealous of the Wild prospect pool, but Faber is just a kind of agile defender who can play in all situations, no matter what. Maybe he won’t do anything Orr-esque and skate end-to-end, but he’s perfectly formed to be in it underrated top four defender form that every good team needs.

The action continues on Wednesday with Jesper Wallstedt and Liam Ohgren against Switzerland, and Ryan ORourke and Carson Lambos against Latvia. Potential to blow off the doors there.