Aztecs second in MW Coaches Poll





SAN DIEGO By a vote of the Mountain West Conference’s 12 head football coaches, the San Diego State Aztecs are predicted to finish the 2022 regular season in second place. The announcement was made Wednesday at the conference office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The state of San Diego is predicted to finish first or second in the preseason poll in 12 of the past 13 years, coming in this season as the most decorated program in the Mountain West with six regular season and five tournament titles, as well as six NCAA appearances. The Aztecs got a total of 100 points, while New Mexico took first place with 121 points and 11 votes in first place. Boise State was third with 99 points and one vote in first place, followed by Fresno State with 96 points and Utah State in fifth place with 82 points. To round out the top half of the table, UNLV is predicted to finish in sixth place with 63 points. The bottom half is expected to complete the regular season in the following order. Colorado State in seventh (57 points), San Jose State in eighth (48 points), then Nevada and Wyoming in ninth (34 points), followed by Colorado College (32 points) and Air Force (26 points). SDSU brings back seven starters from last season, including second attacker Denise Castro , a 2021 all-MW sophomore artist and a freshman team member. The San Ysidro, California native led the Aztecs in total points in 2021 and topped the Aztecs’ scoring charts with eight goals. The Aztecs also return to the second team of all MWs Kiera Utush in the midfield. Utush, a senior from Ripon, California, started all 11 league games for the Aztecs and her 1037 minutes were two short of the team leader in conference action. Besides, goalkeeper Alexa Madueno returns between the posts for the Aztecs, the junior was a three-time MW defender of the week in 2021 and earned second-team all-MW in 2020. Attacker Emma Gaines-Ramos also returns in 2022. She started in 19 games in 2021 and earned first-team all-MW in 2020, starting all 11 games for the Aztecs and producing three assists. A total of seven players scored the Aztecs’ 18 goals last season. Three of them are back in 2022 and accounted for 12 of the team’s results. In addition, four of the eight players who produced the squad’s 15 assists are back. The Aztecs regular season begins on Thursday, August 18, when SDSU travels to Nebraska for a game against the Cornhuskers. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on BIG+ (subscription required).

