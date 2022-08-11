Chris Lynn – Country or Money Test for Cricket

As the challenges of franchise cricket continue to grow, the boards will continue to feel the pressure and stress that comes with them

As the challenges of franchise cricket continue to grow, the boards will continue to feel the pressure and stress that comes with it.

Trent Boults’ decision to end New Zealand cricketers’ central contract to spend more time with the family and be available for the many T20 franchise competitions is another indication of the changing face of the gaming ecosystem.

A global cricketer now has multiple choices to play around the world with the spread of several such leagues. They offer much better financial opportunities and it takes a lot of flattery for the home boards to reassure players that they are not being robbed while remaining loyal to their country. UAE’s International League (ILT20) allows teams to field up to nine foreign players. The International Cricket Council gave an official sanction to the league, but did not allow a limit on the number of foreign players in a squad.

The amount of money offered to the players in the ILT20 had sent several cricket boards into a tizzy. The UAE competition is scheduled for January next year and is in direct conflict with similar ventures in Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa during the period. The six franchises in the UAE are owned by Mumbai Indians (MI Emirates), Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Capri Global, Adani Sportsline and Lancer Capital, including Manchester United’s Glazers. Each team may have 18 players.

This resulting fallout led to poaching of players, leading to calls that any Australian who dumped the Big Bash for ILT20 would be a mercenary in the eyes of their cricket fraternity. The Australian Cricketers Association acted quickly, saying that players were not mercenaries and in fact took a mature, considered approach and tried to be part of the solution.

Chris Lynn, who signed up for the ILT20, has already got himself in trouble. Escalation of franchise competitions prompted a discussion, with several members expressing concerns, at the chief executives committee meeting in Birmingham at the annual ICC conference last month. With market forces shaping the careers of cricketers, the exodus into the franchise leagues is not just limited to the West Indies. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and England’s Ben Stokes have turned in one of the formats in hopes of expanding their reach elsewhere.

It is a typical case of supply and demand. With several leagues deciding to host tournaments at the same time, cricketers will clearly be tilted towards those who offer the most benefits, an influential foreign board official told The Telegraph. The desire to earn more by playing cricket for a few months will be on everyone’s mind.

Unless the ICC takes action to save bilateral matches or the home boards stop giving players NOCs to protect their domestic calendar, such chaos will continue. However, no Pakistani player will find a place in the ILT20 or the South African league given the involvement of the Indian investors. The BCCI has so far restricted their players’ participation in other competitions. But with several IPL franchises buying teams abroad, how long can the BCCI be silent on the demands?