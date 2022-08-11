Sports
Chris Lynn – Country or Money Test for Cricket
As the challenges of franchise cricket continue to grow, the boards will continue to feel the pressure and stress that comes with them
Trent Boult during an ODI in Dunedin, New Zealand, in March 2021.
Getty Images
|
Kolkata
|
Published 11.08.22, 02:42 AM
Trent Boults’ decision to end New Zealand cricketers’ central contract to spend more time with the family and be available for the many T20 franchise competitions is another indication of the changing face of the gaming ecosystem.
As the challenges of franchise cricket continue to grow, the boards will continue to feel the pressure and stress that comes with it.
A global cricketer now has multiple choices to play around the world with the spread of several such leagues. They offer much better financial opportunities and it takes a lot of flattery for the home boards to reassure players that they are not being robbed while remaining loyal to their country. UAE’s International League (ILT20) allows teams to field up to nine foreign players. The International Cricket Council gave an official sanction to the league, but did not allow a limit on the number of foreign players in a squad.
The amount of money offered to the players in the ILT20 had sent several cricket boards into a tizzy. The UAE competition is scheduled for January next year and is in direct conflict with similar ventures in Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa during the period. The six franchises in the UAE are owned by Mumbai Indians (MI Emirates), Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Capri Global, Adani Sportsline and Lancer Capital, including Manchester United’s Glazers. Each team may have 18 players.
This resulting fallout led to poaching of players, leading to calls that any Australian who dumped the Big Bash for ILT20 would be a mercenary in the eyes of their cricket fraternity. The Australian Cricketers Association acted quickly, saying that players were not mercenaries and in fact took a mature, considered approach and tried to be part of the solution.
Chris Lynn, who signed up for the ILT20, has already got himself in trouble. Escalation of franchise competitions prompted a discussion, with several members expressing concerns, at the chief executives committee meeting in Birmingham at the annual ICC conference last month. With market forces shaping the careers of cricketers, the exodus into the franchise leagues is not just limited to the West Indies. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and England’s Ben Stokes have turned in one of the formats in hopes of expanding their reach elsewhere.
It is a typical case of supply and demand. With several leagues deciding to host tournaments at the same time, cricketers will clearly be tilted towards those who offer the most benefits, an influential foreign board official told The Telegraph. The desire to earn more by playing cricket for a few months will be on everyone’s mind.
Unless the ICC takes action to save bilateral matches or the home boards stop giving players NOCs to protect their domestic calendar, such chaos will continue. However, no Pakistani player will find a place in the ILT20 or the South African league given the involvement of the Indian investors. The BCCI has so far restricted their players’ participation in other competitions. But with several IPL franchises buying teams abroad, how long can the BCCI be silent on the demands?
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/sports/cricket/country-or-cash-test-for-cricket/cid/1879459
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- PM Modi shares his ‘greetings’ for Raksha Bandhan August 11, 2022
- STRIKEWERX sprint helps solve B-52 engine icing problem > Air Force Global Strike Command AFSTRAT-AIR > Article Display August 11, 2022
- From Jim Carrey to Ant Anstead – Hollywood Life August 11, 2022
- Brianna Navarrosa, Amari Avery Advance to 2022 US Womens Amateur Round of 32 August 11, 2022
- Trump news – latest: FBI Chief Christopher Wray breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid as Trump pleads fifth, searches for informant August 11, 2022