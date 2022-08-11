Manassas Park High School Cancels Football Season





Friday night lights will look very different for a local high school in northern Virginia. Manassas Park High School needed 30 football players and there just weren’t enough student athletes interested in joining the squad. FOX 5 has learned that some athletes go to another high school nearby to play the sport they love, while others plan to try something new. “I’m thinking about joining the basketball team because of course we won’t have a football team and that’s sad, even though I’m really passionate about the sport,” said Brandon Gonzalez, a former MPHS football player. “That’s the sport I care about the most, but I much prefer to play football, but I have to deal with the decisions I have.” During the football practice sessions that started on July 28, an average of only 11 players showed up per week. Manassas Park High School has approximately 1,100 students. Manassas Park High School Football Field Footballers who spoke to FOX 5 said they were trying to recruit their classmates after being warned that if the numbers didn’t increase, the football season would be canceled. Last Friday, August 5, school officials made the decision to cancel the upcoming season. Parents with teens who previously played on the soccer team say it’s sad and frustrating because the entire community is looking forward to cheering on the Cougars in the stands. Lisa Gonzalez, Brandon’s mother, says her son is “angry.” “He’s been looking forward to it and when he heard the news it was heartbreaking for him,” she said. The team’s head coach, who made the injury worse, resigned last weekend and the reason why remains unknown. The school district is now looking for someone with experience dealing with programs that struggle with outfield players. Manassas Park City Schools said they were unable to provide an on-camera interview on the subject in time for our FOX 5 newscasts, but did send reporter Sierra Fox the following statement: “MPCS is committed to both the safety of our players and to giving our students the best possible opportunity. Our athletics department will continue to provide several opportunities for our players to train this year. We are committed to a new head coach who will work with our schools to build a competitive team for the 2023-2024 school year. All other activities, including marching band and cheerleading, will continue this year.”

