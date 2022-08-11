Florida Panthers Announce Assistant Coaches





SUNRISE, FL. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito today announced the addition of the club’s coaching staff. Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon and Sylvain Lefebvre join Head Coach Paul Maurice, who got to know the franchise on June 23, 2022, Assistant Coach Tuomo Ruutu and Goalkeepers Coach Robb Tallas.

Kompon, 55, served as an assistant coach under Maurice with the Winnipeg Jets from 2016-17 to 2021-22. He previously spent two seasons (2012-13 to 2013-14) as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks and six seasons (2006-07 to 2011-12) as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings, serving back-to-back. back won. Stanley Cups with Los Angeles in 2012 and Chicago in 2013. Kompon also played nine seasons (1997-98 to 2005-06) with the St. Louis Blues organization, serving various roles in hockey operations including video coach, strength and conditioning coach , assistant coach and scouting coordinator. Outside of the NHL, Kompon was the general manager and head coach of the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, where Portland earned playoff berths in both seasons and reached the Western Conference Finals in 2014 -15. He also spent the 1996-97 season with the Baltimore Bandits of the American Hockey League (AHL) as an assistant coach. On the international stage, Kompon served as a video coach for Team Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Championship. Kompon is a graduate of McGill University, where he skated four seasons (1985-86 to 1988-89) as a defenseman before spending two seasons (1989-90 to 1990-91) in the ECHL with the Hampton Roads Admirals, Cincinnati Cyclones and Winston Salem Thunderbirds. His coaching career began when he was a member of the coaching staff of his alma mater from 1991-92 to 1995-96. Lefebvre, 54, joins the Panthers after three seasons with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL). A veteran of more than 14 years as an NHL and AHL coach, Lefebvre was previously the head coach of the Laval Rocket (2017-18), St. John’s IceCaps (2015-16 to 2016-17), and Hamilton Bulldogs (2012-13 to 2014-15), as well as assistant coach of the Colorado Avalanche (2009-10 to 2011-12) and Lake Erie Monsters (2007-08 to 2008-09). Prior to his coaching career, Lefebvre appeared in 945 games as a defender with the New York Rangers (1999-00 to 2002-03), Colorado Avalanche (1995-96 to 1998-99), Quebec Nordiques (1994-95), Toronto Maple Leafs ( 1992-93 to 1993-94) and Montreal Canadiens (1989-90 to 1991-92) with 184 points (30-154-184). He won the 1995–96 Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche. After his North American football career, he skated in one season (2003-04) with SC Bern of the Swiss National League A, helping the club to a league championship. Fee, 41, joins the club after spending the past three seasons as a video coach with the Buffalo Sabers. He previously served as assistant coach/video for the Charlotte Checkers from 2016-17 to 2018-19, including a Calder Cup championship in his final season. Geordie Kinnear will continue to serve as the head coach of the Panthers AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers. Florida Panthers 2022-23 Territory memberships are now available. Join Panthers Territory to get presale access to the 2023 NHL All-Star game in FLA Live Arena plus other exclusive benefits. Call 954-835-PUCK or visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships For more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nhl.com/panthers/news/florida-panthers-announce-assistant-coaches/c-335220462 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos