



By Kirunda Wycliffe Result Kenya 172/9 in 50 overs Uganda 136/10 in 45.1 overs Kenya won by 36 runs It was a day to forget for Cricket Cranes, as they lost to Kenya by 36 runs, forfeiting their chances of qualifying to the next round. Uganda won the toss and chose to bowl first as they quietly squeezed Kenya to 172 runs but failed to react positively with the bat. Coach Mahatlane made only one change to the team that won against Italy in the second game, with Juma Miyagi replacing Bilal Hassun. Juma Miyagi’s young fast pace was so instrumental in picking the first wicket and silencing the batting partnerships on the crease. As usual, Frank Nsubuga was on form as he delivered 10 overs for just 11 runs before Riazat Ali and Juma Miyagi picked four and three wickets respectively as they capped Kenya to 172. In response, Cricket Cranes had a bad start and lacked any meaningful partnership that could keep and post runs on the board, allowing them to lose their wickets cheaply and faster. Emmanuel Bundi was so clinical in his bowling, registering 6/36 as he disorganized the mid-order batting lineup of cricket taps with ease. It was only the collaboration between Riazat Ali (49 runs off) and Frank Nsubuga (16 runs off) that gave Uganda some more push, but couldn’t keep it up as they were 36 runs short. Cricket cranes are still in the running to qualify for the next round of the World Cup after Jersey took the win over Hong Kong, but a win for Uganda against Kenya would have put them in a much stronger position to bid on a qualifying slot. The loss keeps Uganda in third place with 18 points, two behind leader Jersey and one behind number two Hong Kong. Uganda takes two days off and returns to action against Bermuda before playing their final game against Hong Kong on Sunday.

